The Android Feature That'll Let You Silence A Call With The Flick Of A Wrist

No matter how advanced privacy measures become, we just can't seem to completely eliminate the scourge of spam calls from this world. All phone owners know how annoying it is to be constantly beset by obnoxious phone bots, but as long as you're sitting at your desk, you can usually just swipe the call notification down to screen it.

What are you supposed to do, however, if you're not at your desk, and can't reach the screen with your finger? If you're in a situation where your phone isn't on a flat surface and you only have one hand free, it suddenly becomes much more difficult to silence irritating calls. Luckily, if you're using an Android phone, there is a little secret feature you can use to create an additional means of screening annoying robots. All it takes is one flipped setting and a quick flick of the wrist, and the robots are banished.