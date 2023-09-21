The iPhone Trick That'll Help Silence Annoying Spam Calls

We're lucky to live in a time where reaching others remotely is faster than cooking a bowl of ramen in the microwave. Today, smartphones offer the convenience of instant and reliable distant communication. With just a few taps on a screen, you can immediately talk to anyone from across the planet.

Unfortunately, this very technology also gave way for spam callers and fraudsters to reach you quickly. While some may not be so easily fooled by spam calls and fraudulent personnel, others might not be so lucky. In fact, a study by Time2play reported that people in the United States receive an average of 3.7 spam calls every day.

Sure, you can block those numbers on your iPhone, but they'll just call you with a new number the next time around. To rid your day of spam calls, a nifty hack available in your smartphone's settings can help with silencing spam or robocalls from unknown numbers on your iPhone.