How To Block Spam Calls On iPhone With Focus Mode

Blocking spam calls on your phone is often an uphill battle. Whether it's unwanted robocalls from telemarketers or illegal calls from sketchy third parties, manually adding them to your blocklist quickly becomes annoying. Apps that detect and block spam calls have always been the traditional answer. Since iOS 13, iPhones also have a built-in feature that silences all calls from unknown numbers. But it's a blunt tool that only allows calls from your saved contacts, so it has to be temporarily disabled for emergency calls (via Apple).

If you don't want to pay for a call identification app or if you wish for granular, more intelligent control over built-in call filtering, try Focus mode. Introduced with iOS 15, Focus is a powerful feature designed to cut distractions and quiet your iPhone (via Apple).

The feature uses AI and personalized filters to create custom Focus modes. Among other things, it gives you finer controls for call blocking. You can also set up Focus to silence text message notifications and let the sender know that you're not available. Here's how to block spam calls on your iPhone with the Focus mode.