10 Of The Coolest New Costco Electronics Of 2026 (So Far)
Costco, to many, is the holy grail of bulk buying. There aren't many places you can go that family-sized meatloaf meals and $1.50 hot dogs, after all. But while that may be the main reason you go to a wholesale store like Costco, you're missing out on one of the most underrated sections: the electronics department.
Basically, Costco has a whole swathe of tech to look at and buy, whether in store or online, and there are some fantastic deals and bundles to take advantage of. There is also a huge variety of tech to look at too — it's not just a few select brands or products. If you're looking to upgrade a TV, buy a new laptop, or make any sort of big tech purchase, you don't want to forget checking out Costco when you decide to buy.
If you're not sure where to to start, you can pick up these 10 newly released electronics at your favorite wholesale shop.
Oura Ring 5
The just-released Oura Ring 5 is one of the best products you can pick up at Costco right now. Smart rings are a popular solution for those who don't want to wear a smartwatch, but they often have a flaw — they're big and clunky in order to fit all the tech needed to work inside. As such, they're not always the most attractive accessory, and they can be uncomfortable to wear.
Oura's main goal with its latest model is to make the ring more discreet. With a 6.09 millimeter thickness (down from 7.9 millimeters of the Oura Ring 4), the Oura Ring 5 is significantly thinner than both the previous model and the competition. The 2 gram weight is over 1 gram lighter than the Oura Ring 4, as well. Of course, the smart ring will track all of your vitals and seamlessly integrates with a variety of apps.
If you pick up the Oura Ring 5 from Costco (starting at $399 for members, available online only), you'll get a bundle with an extra charger and an additional one year warranty. Also, if you pick up the ring sizer before you commit to the smart ring itself, you'll get a $10 Costco gift card.
LG C6 Smart TV
If you're getting ready to upgrade your TV, LG is always one of the major brands to look into. Of the company's various television lines, the C series is one of the higher-end flagships, only beaten out by the (significantly more expensive) G series.
The LG C6 is the latest 2026 model of the smart TV, and it's available in a variety of sizes at Costco. This is an OLED 4K TV, and OLEDs are known to generally provide get richer colors and deeper blacks than other types of TV technology. LG says this is made better with Precision HDR Master Pro, which expands on the typical color spectrum and provides even more contrast. You also get other features, like Precision Sound Master Pro for immersive sound, and a high-end processor that will make sure the OS doesn't chug.
Finally, if you pick up the C6 at Costco, you'll get a comprehensive 5-year warranty on the TV. If something happens to damage your television, you'll be covered, which provides peace of mind when investing in expensive tech like this. The 48-inch LG C6 model currently comes in at about $1,600, making it more affordable than a variety of flagship options (the 2025 C5 model is an affordable OLED TV we recommended buying), but still not a price to scoff at.
iPad Pro (M5 chip)
With so many options to choose from, and it can be confusing to figure out which tablet is best for you. If you're a creative and need snappy loading, a big screen, and the best apps at your fingertips, the iPad Pro with the M5 chip may be the option for you.
The iPad Pro, of course, has the latest Apple Silicon M5 chip, you also get a beautiful OLED Ultra Retina XDR display. You'll get a P3 Wide Color gamut, which shows about 25% more of the color spectrum than other color technologies. For those working with art that requires color accuracy, the iPad Pro is worth the extra features over the iPad Air.
For size, you can choose between the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, at $950 and $1,250 respectively, and they have the same tech inside — the only meaningful difference is the screen size. Couple this with an Apple Pencil Pro, and you'll have what you need to let your creativity shine.
Asus ROG Strix GS-BE12000 Wi-Fi 7 Tri-band Router
Any gamer knows that good internet is absolutely essential when playing online. If your internet speed is poor, you'll lag and glitch out, and that'll make you easy pickings for your enemies to score some free kills. It's infuriating, so getting a high-end router should be a priority when you're gaming online.
With that, the Asus ROG Strix GS-BE12000 is an absolute beast of a router that'll be perfect for every gamer. While it looks like a PC tower, this is purely a router with some bleeding edge tech. First, this is a Wi-Fi 7 router, which handles more devices at faster speeds than Wi-Fi 6. When comparing Wi-Fi 7 to Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E can handle speeds of about 2.4 Gbps, while Wi-Fi 7 goes up to about 5.8 Gbps — over twice as fast.
As the current latest Wi-Fi standard, you'll also have a router that'll be futureproof for a while, making this Asus router a good investment in general. That's especially true when you consider its price of only around $340.
For gaming specific features, the GS-BE12000 has Tri-band MLO for low lag, and a 20G capacity when wired. There are also two dedicated LAN gaming ports, which will allow the router to prioritize those devices for traffic when in use. It's truly a router built with gamers in mind first and foremost.
MacBook Air (M5 chip)
When you're looking into picking up a laptop, a MacBook is an always popular option, and the generally recommended option of the MacBook line is the MacBook Air. It's easy to see why, too: with an 18-hour battery life, a build that's incredibly lightweight, and a balance between specs and cost, the MacBook Air is the best choice for most people.
Costco has the latest model of the MacBook Air available for purchase for $1,150. With it, you get the powerful Apple Silicon M5 chip. In addition to great processing power, its efficiency is where the MacBooks get their long battery lives from. MacBooks also last a lot longer than their Windows and ChromeOS counterparts, making one more of an investment than a purchase, even.
This model of the MacBook Air comes in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, and you can choose between 16GB or 24GB of RAM, and either 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage.
Hisense 8,000 BTU Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner
It's summer, and it's destined to be a hot one. If you're living in a place that doesn't have central air, a window AC unit is a viable option to help beat the heat. But you'll want to research any unit you're looking into first, since you can run into common problems if you choose the wrong type.
Hisense's smart window air conditioner, available at Costco for just $340 at full price, is an extremely affordable cooling solution that you'll want to consider. This particular model has an easy install bracket, is very slim, and connects to Wi-Fi and Matter. You can control this unit remotely to ensure your home is exactly the temperature you need it to be, and not waste energy when you're away. The Smart Inverter AC can efficiently cool around 350 square feet, so most rooms you place this in will feel more comfortable in no time.
Samsung The Frame Pro Smart TV
TVs are an important part of many homes, but there's no denying the fact that they're large, cumbersome, and pretty unsightly when you're not using them. But if you're worried about the aesthetics of your living room, there's a great solution for you — Samsung's The Frame line of televisions.
The point of The Frame and The Frame Pro is to blend in with its surroundings. It's very thin, so when you hang it on the wall, it'll look no different than a picture frame. And when the television is not in use, it'll slowly cycle through a variety of art pieces. In short, these are just as much works of art as they are TVs.
However, while such a unique concept is cool, it doesn't mean much if the tech in the TV itself is poor. Samsung doesn't skimp, though — with Neo QLED Mini-LED technology, a glare-free screen, and more, you won't be disappointed when watching TV or letting art scroll across the screen.
Costco's bundle for The Frame Pro comes in at $4,000 and includes a five-year warranty, as well as a customizable bezel, ensuring it'll look perfect with your decor.
Eufy EufyCam S330 Bundle
Home security systems are expensive, even if you're looking for a purely smart home-based solution you can build yourself. Many smart home companies require you to sign up for a subscription to store your footage and access other features, which is far from ideal if you're looking to save money while staying safe.
Thankfully, Eufy provides an affordable solution with this EufyCam S330 bundle at Costco. It costs $399 (member price, online only), and with it, you get two of the solar-powered, outdoor cameras, so you can easily cover your front door as well as a side door or garage. The cameras have a 4K resolution and color night vision as well, so the images will always be crystal clear.
You'll also get the HomeBase S380. The HomeBase serves as a local storage device for your footage, saving 16GB of data by default, and can be expanded with a portable hard drive. With this, you don't need to pay any monthly fees for a company to save and hold your footage — it's available locally, whenever you need it.
Potensic Atom 2 4K Drone Bundle
Drones are a cool way to experience the world from another angle. Who doesn't want to see everything from a bird's eye view while staying on the ground? However, there is more to flying a drone than just buying one and setting it up. There are a number of legal restrictions on drones, and you need to be careful about where, when, and how heavy your drone is before taking to the skies.
Potensic helps to solve some of these problems with the Atom 2. This drone weighs under 249 grams, making it legal to fly in most areas without issues — always make sure to check your local jurisdiction's laws first, of course.
As for the drone itself, you get up to 32 minutes of airtime, 8K photos, and 4K HDR videos at 30 frames per second. Couple that with the 4x digital zoom and 10km transmission distance, and the Atom 2 will do everything you want to do, and then some.
The Atom 2 bundle for $350 at Costco includes a remote controller, charging hub, a 128GB microSD card, three extra batteries, and two extra propeller kits.
MacBook Neo
Apple products are well known to be of high quality and last a long time, but they're also prohibitively expensive for many. As a solution to this, the company has released the MacBook Neo, a mid-range addition to the MacBook line that makes macOS more affordable to a wider audience.
While the MacBook Air listed above is about $1,150, the MacBook Neo comes in at just around $690. This isn't exactly cheap, but it puts the Neo in the range of higher-end Chromebooks. But you're getting the specs and features you expect from Apple at this lower price, and the Neo is more than a Chromebook.
Specifically with the MacBook Neo available at Costco, you'll get the Apple A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a battery life of up to 13 hours. This is great for average laptop usage, like using productivity apps and watching videos. You'll also get a beautiful screen and the typical comfortable keyboard you'd expect from a MacBook. Throw in some unique colorways like Lime and Blush, and you have a powerful and sleeking looking laptop.