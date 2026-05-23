5 Affordable OLED TVs Actually Worth Buying In 2026
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Shopping for a new television feels like a part-time job that you never applied for. There are so many options available that make choosing a model difficult. Then there are these marketing buzzwords that only make things worse. When comparing OLED vs QLED TVs for the best picture quality, OLED is praised for its deep blacks and infinite contrast. The catch? Upgrading usually requires draining your bank balance, leaving many buyers wondering if it's really worth paying extra money for an OLED TV. However, in 2026, the landscape has completely shifted.
The phrase "affordable OLED" is no longer an oxymoron. But as the price has dropped, a new headache has emerged. Figuring out which of these budget-friendly displays is actually worth it and whether a modern OLED or QLED TV lasts longer before the panel starts degrading. You shouldn't have to go through a technical manual just to find a screen that won't give up in a few years. Selecting the best affordable OLED TV shouldn't feel like a gamble with your paycheck.
It is important to note that just because you find a cheap OLED doesn't mean you should grab the first one you see on a clearance rack. You should think about the trade-offs, the positives, durability, and if it fits your budget or not. It is about finding the sweet spot where the price is accessible, but the performance isn't compromised. The following five OLED models represent the absolute best value, proving that impressive picture quality is finally within reach for everyone.
LG B5 OLED (2025)
If you are in the market for a premium OLED TV without worrying about selling your house to buy it, then the LG B5 is arguably one of the most logical starting points. This model, especially the 55-inch version, understands what budget-buyers are looking for. Of course, you won't get the brightest panel on the market, but you are getting a display that is among the best and produces pixel-perfect contrast, making those late-night movie sessions a treat. Right now, the 55-inch variant of the LG B5 is available for $899.99 on Amazon. However, you can get it as low as $799.99 if you wait a bit.
People who have purchased the TV are clearly thrilled with the value on offer, giving it a strong 4.7-star rating out of 5 over at Best Buy. When the industry veterans put the LG B5 to the test, the results highlighted a surprisingly capable machine. Tom's Guide noted that while the panel isn't the brightest of the lot, it boasts good color and has an operating system that easily competes with much pricier flagships. Adding to that sentiment, PCMag emphasized that the television produces "great color quality and contrast, thanks to over 8.3 million self-lit smart pixels in the OLED screen." They have positioned the LG B5 OLED as the best mid-range OLED TV, and recommend this model to buyers looking for a desirable OLED TV.
The LG B5 proves that you don't need a big budget for cinematic picture quality. Some of the notable features of the LG B5 include a 120Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision/HDR10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and a Game Optimizer mode with four HDMI 2.1 ports.
Samsung S85F OLED (2025)
Samsung has been the world's no. 1 TV brand for 20 years. Having used multiple Samsung televisions, I like the panels' punchy colors, giving the content an eye-popping vibrancy. For gamers, the Samsung S85F OLED is available at a highly tempting $797.99 on Amazon. Similar to other TV models in this list, the S85F OLED also boasts AI powers to upscale your low-resolution content to 4K. With its NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, the TV analyzes each scene and automatically adjusts brightness and contrast for bold brights and inky black scenes.
You'd be wrong to think Samsung's signature punchy colors may wash out the skin tones. With color validated by Pantone experts, the skin colors are accurately shown for a true-to-life picture. This is one of the reasons the Samsung S85F OLED TV has received a lot of positive feedback and a 4.3-star rating out of 5 at Amazon.
TechRadar praised the TV's gaming performance and colorful picture, despite having lower brightness than its competitors and missing Dolby Vision support. The TV is packed with gaming features such as four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support, AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, ALLM, and HDR10+ gaming, and Samsung's Gaming Hub that boasts a bunch of cloud gaming apps with just 9.4ms of input lag. The TV's interface is a weak spot; customers find TizenOS overly complicated, and so did our reviewers in SlashGear's best smart TV OS rankings.
Samsung S90F OLED (2025)
Those looking for the exact middle ground between budget buy and great picture quality will like the Samsung S90F OLED. It is available for $1,044.99 on Amazon, slightly higher than other models, but its features justify the price. The NQ4 AI Gen3 processor ensures that all content is upscaled to modern 4K resolution. Also, if you use your TV for gaming, the S90F has a 144Hz panel to maintain smooth visuals during fast-paced action games.
If the S85F did not satisfy your brightness needs, the S90F definitely will with its OLED HDR+ that produces powerful brightness and deeper contrast in every pixel. This TV comes with Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking sound, keeping you always in the center of every scene. The TV has a healthy 4.3-star rating on Amazon, and owners highlight great picture quality and excellent contrast that surpasses even LG OLED displays. Professionals testing the S90F at CNET claimed the picture quality matches more premium models.
The reviews also suggest that the Samsung S90F OLED TV is a good buy. While its immediate competition, the LG G5, boasts better peak brightness levels, the picture quality is where the S90F wins. Even Tom's Guide review highlights that the Samsung S90F OLED TV has better performance than the LG G5.
LG C5 OLED (2025)
While LG is known for producing some lesser-known products, such as the OLED T, a transparent 4K smart TV, its main forte is producing some of the best TV panels on the market. It even tops our list of the best TV brands by customer satisfaction. That said, if you can stretch your budget a bit and don't want to compromise on picture quality, then the LG C5 OLED TV can be a good buy. The LG C5 TV is available for $1,198 on Amazon and is quite popular among TV buyers with an impressive 4.6-star rating.
When you want to avoid common OLED TV problems like sluggish performance and stuttering motion processing, then the LG C-series has long been the gold standard. The hardware testers at What Hi-Fi? were impressed by the picture quality, saying that the LG C5 produces a "rich, solid and engaging picture that balances vibrancy and authenticity." The TV also comes with glare-free technology that provides excellent visuals, no matter the lighting conditions.
LG C5 also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker Mode, which optimizes grading and other nuances that are faithful to the filmmakers' aesthetics. The TV is also suited for gamers with its 144Hz refresh rate panel and support for NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) for buttery smooth game quality.
Sony Bravia XR8B OLED (2025)
The only Sony in our list, but an affordable TV by any means, is the Sony Bravia XR8B OLED TV. After Samsung, I switched over to Sony and have used almost all types of TVs, from LCD and LED to 3D and OLED. After years of owning Sony TVs, I've realized that the term "affordable" means something entirely different for this Japanese brand. The XR8B is a completely different beast, and calling it an affordable TV at $1,299.99 via Best Buy feels like a stretch.
Based on the consumer ratings, it appears that the premium pricing is justified, as the XR8B OLED TV has 4.8 stars at Best Buy. Professionals have also validated the TV's awesome picture quality. It is worth noting that the Bravia 8 is fundamentally the same TV as the XR8B, with the latter simply being the retailer-specific version sold at stores to avoid direct price-matching confusion. One of the main differences between the XR8B and Bravia 8 is that the XR8B doesn't come with the XR Contrast Booster feature.
Owners of the XR8B praise the picture quality and the color it produces. The TV has a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother movement, whether you are gaming or watching fast-paced action scenes. For better audio quality, the TV features Acoustic Surface Audio+, which offers an immersive audio experience.
Methodology
We analyzed the TV market and applied a rigorous selection process, blending long-term personal use with a deep-dive cross-reference of technical data and insights from respected technology publications. Beyond professional benchmarks, we also consulted real-world buyer consensus to ensure long-term reliability. As a result, no TV made the list unless it had at least 150 verified customer reviews and a 4-star average rating.