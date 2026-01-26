OLED Or QLED – Which TV Type Lasts Longer?

Burn-in is just one factor that impacts how long a TV usually lasts. The design, make, and model also play a role. Price, however, may not be as significant a factor as you expect. RTINGS concluded that there was no direct link between the cost of a television and how long it lasted. It reported, "Some of the cheapest models on this test have performed incredibly well with no issues, and some of the more expensive units were the first to fail."

RTINGS' longevity test provides good news for OLED TV owners. According to the brand, "OLEDs tend to last the longest and experience the fewest issues." Although the data distinguishes between OLED and LED televisions, it isn't clear how many of the LED televisions used QLED or an equivalent quantum dot technology. Of those tested, 20 TVs failed completely, including three OLEDs. The main reasons for televisions breaking down were backlight failures and the set no longer powering on. Other reasons for failure included a warped diffusor, internal component failure, and an OLED TV with dead subpixels.

Most of the tested televisions performed well for the first 10,000 hours, which is equivalent to 10 years of use in most homes. Plus, RTINGS really stress-tested those sets. Most of us will be a little kinder to our televisions and might get them to last longer than that. To keep your television healthy for as long as possible, avoid using maximum brightness, as this will wear out the pixels on both QLEDs and OLEDs. Using it less frequently could help your TV last longer, but we're not suggesting you forgo your favorite shows. Just make sure the TV isn't left on when nobody's watching, and that you power it down completely rather than using screensavers.