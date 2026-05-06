5 LG Products You May Not Realize Exist

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LG may be a respected player in the tech world, but it wasn't always easy. The Korean company that currently specializes in the television and home appliance market didn't even keep its smartphone business going into the 2020s. However, LG took quite a detour to become the tech giant it is today, getting its start in the chemical industry and expanding into radios in the 1960s.

Now, the brand has a finger in every pie, which is why it also makes a lot ofweird products, just like its fellow tech giant Samsung. Unlike Samsung, however, LG's unexpected products still play to the company's strongsuit — consumer electronics and home appliances. You won't find an amusement park or modern military equipment in LG's lineup.

What you will find on this list is a bunch of products that seem more like publicity stunts than actual products, some that are a bit too expensive to recommend without some caveats, and a few that are just straight up confusing, like a television on wheels.