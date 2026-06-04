Is The Oura Ring 5 Worth Buying? Here's What's Included (And What It Costs)
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More than a decade after its Kickstarter campaign, Oura Ring has continued to lead the charge among major smart ring brands, which include the likes of Samsung, Ultrahuman, and RingConn. Through the years, it has consistently ranked among the best sleep tracking gadgets out there. However, it's slowly becoming a great alternative for fitness enthusiasts to ditch their smart watches for more subtle options. In 2026, it fully commits to creating more "jewelry-like" designs by releasing "the world's smallest smart ring" for its growing number of fans.
Available six colors, you can get the Oura Ring 5 in its base colors of black and silver for $399 or its stealth, brushed silver, gold, and deep rose colors retail for $499. Similar to the Oura Ring 4, it includes the ring itself, a standard charger, and a USB-C cable out of the box. It has everything we loved about its older model, like the tracking for sleep, stress, activity, women's health, and more, but now in a more delicate package.
As of June 2, 2026, the Oura Ring 5 is still under pre-order, so there's no feedback yet on their real-life performance and how well it holds up to its promises. But here's what Oura says makes it better than its predecessor.
What makes the Oura Ring 5 different?
Compared to the Oura Ring 4, the Oura Ring 5 boasts improvements in two key areas: smaller sizes and better metrics. Oura notes that it's 40% smaller than its predecessor, which in practical terms means it's better for everyday wear. The width went from 7.9 mm to 6.09 mm, which is on its own already pretty significant. While the actual weight will vary based on your ring size, the lightest weight for the Oura Ring 4 is 3.3 grams, while the Oura Ring 5 is just 2 grams. Additionally, this already makes the Oura Ring 5 smaller and lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Ring.
True to its push for aesthetics, the Oura Ring 5 is both more discreet and available in multiple color options. In particular, the combination of its daintier appearance and the deep rose color signals its commitment to those with more feminine sensibilities.
Compared to the Oura Ring 4, which lists integration with 40+ apps, the newer model lists integration with more than a hundred apps. Apart from this, it also has a slightly longer battery life. While the Oura Ring 4 lasts between five to eight days, the Oura Ring 5 lists a slightly longer expected capacity that can go up to nine days. You have the option to get the Oura Ring 5 Charging Case. Within 10 minutes, you can get a day's worth of power. All told, the Oura Ring Charging Case can charge your ring five times.
Should you get an Oura Ring 5?
Both the Oura Ring 4 and the Oura Ring 5 are made of seamless titanium and have been rated to be water resistant up to 328 ft. They also have the same charging time of 20 to 80 minutes. If the apps you like to use already work with the Oura Ring 4, there's no real reason to upgrade. Also, if improved accuracy isn't important to you and you're just using your ring to track trends, the older models can function well enough.
Separately, if you decide the added features on their own aren't worth it, you could buy the tried-and-tested Oura Ring 4 for a cheaper price. On the Oura Ring website and Amazon, you can still get the Oura Ring 4 for $349 (or about $50 less). You'll need to factor in the cost of monthly or annual subscription regardless of which model you buy. That said, getting a smart ring isn't always worth it for a lot of people, especially if you're only using it to track things that your smartphone already does, like your sleep hours or step counts.