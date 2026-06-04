Is The Oura Ring 5 Worth Buying? Here's What's Included (And What It Costs)

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More than a decade after its Kickstarter campaign, Oura Ring has continued to lead the charge among major smart ring brands, which include the likes of Samsung, Ultrahuman, and RingConn. Through the years, it has consistently ranked among the best sleep tracking gadgets out there. However, it's slowly becoming a great alternative for fitness enthusiasts to ditch their smart watches for more subtle options. In 2026, it fully commits to creating more "jewelry-like" designs by releasing "the world's smallest smart ring" for its growing number of fans.

Available six colors, you can get the Oura Ring 5 in its base colors of black and silver for $399 or its stealth, brushed silver, gold, and deep rose colors retail for $499. Similar to the Oura Ring 4, it includes the ring itself, a standard charger, and a USB-C cable out of the box. It has everything we loved about its older model, like the tracking for sleep, stress, activity, women's health, and more, but now in a more delicate package.

As of June 2, 2026, the Oura Ring 5 is still under pre-order, so there's no feedback yet on their real-life performance and how well it holds up to its promises. But here's what Oura says makes it better than its predecessor.