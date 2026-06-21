16 Of The Coolest Ferrari Designs Of All Time

Choosing the coolest-looking Ferrari ever made might be the hardest car choice you can make. Ever since Enzo Ferrari transformed his racing team to also produce road-going cars in 1947, the Prancing Horse badge has featured on so many of the great performance cars that pushed the boundaries further than ever before. Starting with the 125 S, the cars released since then look pretty different, to say the least, but the core foundations of form and functionality haven't changed.

Since the mid-20th century, Ferrari has experimented with so many different design philosophies that make the decision harder, but there are a few that manage to keep your eyes on them for a few seconds longer. Whether it's with the early fastback-style GT cars that now fetch eye-watering prices, or the latest cutting-edge, aerodynamically adept track machines, here's a look at 16 of the most iconic Ferrari designs that set it apart from any other manufacturer.