Mercedes Transformed The CLA-Class From A Cheap Luxury Sedan Into A Stellar EV

If they're not getting killed off in a frenzy of cost cutting, most cars get a redesign every few years. This almost always includes new styling, generally includes new tech, and may include a new powertrain or underlying architecture. The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class goes a bit farther than that.

For its third generation, Mercedes transformed the CLA-Class from a Nordstrom Rack luxury sedan into a cutting-edge EV. A hybrid version is available, but the new CLA was designed around all-electric powertrains. It incorporates Mercedes' latest motor and battery tech, as well as lessons learned from the sensational Vision EQXX prototype, with a new infotainment operating system to boot.

So while it's still positioned as an entry-level model, the CLA is also a technological leader for Mercedes, a role normally filled by flagship models like the S-Class. That makes the new CLA a more credible recipient of the three-pointed star than the two previous generations, which is good, because Mercedes didn't limit itself to just one. But it also reorients this compact four-door toward dedicated EV shoppers, rather than those simply looking for a Mercedes on a Honda budget.