BMW's New i3 Is More Than Just An Electric 3 Series

Seeing the i3 roll into the spotlight for the first time last week, after BMW invited me to witness its big unveil, I was glad to see that it wasn't just a sedan version of the iX3. Its front end is lower, the traditional BMW twin-kidney grille evolving into twin illuminated halos. The iX3's boxy fenders are smoothed out, and the windshield is more laid back. Because while BMW was once known for designing cars to the maxim of "same sausage, different lengths," it's now trying to make each model more individual.

"Each one of our cars will have its own distinctive character," BMW design boss Adrian van Hooydonk told SlashGear and other assembled media at the i3 premiere. He said the iX3's small vertical kidneys were tried on the i3, but the look was "too retro" and insufficiently sporty. Designers also moved the taillights from their original position on the Vision Neue Klasse that first teased the i3 in 2023. Otherwise, the finished product is remarkably close to that concept.

The original i3 was distinctive, but it clearly wasn't the future of BMW. This time around, the EV will define the look of the future 3 Series, just as today's 4 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series pair gasoline and electric powertrains with the same styling.

"We want to change the look and feel of the entire brand and leave the choice of powertrain to the customer," van Hooydonk said. But don't expect the next gasoline 3 Series to share a platform with the i3.