10 Of The Highest-Revving Motorcycles Ever Made

When it comes to high revs, the first thing that comes to mind is the inline-four engine configuration in many superbikes. However, every once in a while, a motorcycle comes along that bucks convention. In this case, it's from a manufacturer that's no stranger to thinking outside the box. The Ducati 749R emerged in 2004 as a homologation race replacement for the — wait for it — Ducati 748. The 749R was a rare motorcycle, built solely to satisfy racing production requirements. If some customers became satisfied along the way, Ducati was willing to take that chance.

The 749R features a tubular steel trellis frame, Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and a full fairing with double-stacked headlights. Its 749cc L-twin engine produces 121 horsepower at 10,250 rpm, with a redline of 12,500 rpm. To compare apples to potatoes, the 2004 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200's 45-degree V-twin makes 70 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and redlines at 6,000 rpm with nearly twice the displacement of the 749R. The trademark sound Harley failed to patent years ago was the result of a single crankpin design evolution that doubled cylinder count with the fewest changes.

The Ducati 749cc 90-degree L-twin is a high-performance, high-revving engine on the other end of the spectrum, designed for European race tracks rather than American highways. Ducati's 90-degree L-twin turns the V-twin on its head, redlining at twice the rpm with half the displacement. Leave it to Italy for engine design that sounds amazing at supersonic rev limits.