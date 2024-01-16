Inside The Bizarre World Of Bosozoku Cars

Particular niches of car culture exist in most places around the globe. The drivers of Havana have their Yank Tanks, while Lowriders sprang up from Latino culture in Southern California. Raggare in Sweden is influenced by the greasers of the '50s in big American cars, while pickup truck culture is prominent in Texas. There's also the highly stylized and often outlandish customization of the Donks, which idolizes giant American sedans – such as the Chevy Impala – covered in custom high-gloss paint riding on wheels up to 30 inches in diameter.

However, there is perhaps no car culture with customization so extreme as Bosozoku in Japan. You may not know what Bosozoku is, but if you see one on the street, you are sure to take notice, as the cars are decorated and modified in ways that scream for attention and often defy logic.

After all, Japan has a rich culture surrounding cars that stems from its deeply rooted history of automobile manufacturing and produces cars renowned for excellent quality and legendary reliability. However, many Japanese models over the years tended to be a bit conservatively styled and could even be classified as dull. That inspired many young Japanese drivers to transform these beige boxes into multi-colored palettes that defy good taste and common sense. These are the Bosozoku, and this is their story.