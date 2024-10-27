Potato Patent: How Harley-Davidson Tried (And Failed) To Trademark Its Sound

There are loads of reasons why the Harley-Davidson brand and the motorcycles it's recognized for around the world are so iconic. Its bikes — yes, even the Harley models we love to hate — bear a distinct look to help them stand out from the competition, the logo is instantly recognizable, and the level of community surrounding these motorcycles is second to none. Not to mention, there's also that distinct Harley-Davidson sound that emanates from its bikes. If you've spent any time around them, odds are you know that signature idle rumble very well. Fully aware of this phenomena, the company attempted to trademark the sound some years ago, albeit with no success.

Advertisement

Going back to 1994, Harley-Davidson filed a sound trademark application in hopes of enshrining its ownership of the unmistakable exhaust sound into law. Unfortunately for the brand, attaining its legal goal wasn't as simple as signing a few documents. Harley was met with opposition from several competitors, who claimed that the technology behind the sound wasn't exclusive to Harley motorcycles, and that other similar V-twin motorcycle engines can make the sound, so they had no right to enforce a trademark. Thus, several years of litigation ensued, and by the year 2000, Harley-Davidson gave up its trademarking efforts.

After all that trouble, what kind of technology is behind this courtroom-contested Harley-Davidson sound?

Advertisement