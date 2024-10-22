5 Non-Harley Motorcycles Powered By A V-Twin Engine

Few motorcycle companies have done more to promote the popularity of the V-twin engine than Harley-Davidson. And while we commend their efforts, it's important to remember that other motorcycles use V-twin power plants and have invested considerable time and money to make them better. Companies like Yamaha, KTM, Ducati, Victory, and Moto Morini deserve honorable mention here, but we've chosen to highlight just one model each from brands like Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, Moto Guzzi, and Suzuki. We acknowledge the fact that we are ignoring a multitude of popular non-Harley V-twin motorcycles.

V-twin motorcycle engines differ from parallel-twin and opposed-twin engines based primarily on the orientation of the two cylinders. While that difference is readily evident, V-twin engines themselves have variations to consider. First, most modern V-twins use transverse engine mounting orientation where the cylinders point forward and aft (rearward) while others are mounted with the crankshaft oriented longitudinally and the cylinders sticking out the sides (note: engine orientation terminology is well-established for automobiles, but up for debate in the motorcycle world). Other V-twin differences lie in the degree of the V, ranging from a 90-degree right angle to a more acute 50 degrees. In addition, engine displacements vary wildly as well.

Keep all of that in mind as we walk our way through these five non-Harley motorcycles powered by a V-twin engine, listed alphabetically.

