6 Of The Cheapest Cafe Racer Motorcycles You Can Buy In 2024

There are more than a few main types of motorcycles: whether they're designed to fill the needs of motorcyclists destined for touring the country, adventurous types that venture beyond the reach of paved roads, or those with the need for speed and sporty styles directly descended from the race track. Motorcycles known today as "café racers" are an early example of racing inspired motorcycle design, or is it the other way around?

The earliest café racers were simply standard motorcycles meant for economical transportation. However, they were often stripped of any unnecessary equipment, other than the occasional small fairing and windscreen, to improve performance and handling. Characteristics of modern café racer motorcycles include slightly rear-set foot peg placement, low handlebars, and often, a retro-style that's becoming increasingly modern.

Of course, each manufacturer puts its unique spin on the café racer class. Some, like the Triumph Thruxton Final Edition, have an MSRP of nearly $18,000. Fortunately, six of the cheapest café racer motorcycles available in 2024 are offered with prices between $5,599 and $8,899, including models from Kawasaki, Husqvarna, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, and Yamaha.

