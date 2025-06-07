2025 Suzuki GSX-R1000: What's The Engine Capacity & How Much Does It Cost?

When it comes to choosing a good, reliable bike, you can never go wrong with a Suzuki. The amount of choice the Japanese automaker has is astonishing, from some of the most powerful Suzukis ever made, such as the GSX-S1000GT, to some less intimidating bikes that can accommodate novices, like the GSX-R750. Among these powerful bikes exists the GSX-R1000, a beast that has been around for over two decades. Suzuki introduced it back in 2001, and since then, its specs have been updated as the years have passed. One of the last notable changes came in 2017 when the bike received a respectable overhaul that pushed up its performance. Among these improvements was its redesigned 999cc inline-four engine capable of generating about 200 hp.

This engine has been in use for eight years, with Suzuki retaining it for the 2025 GSX-R1000. However, this doesn't mean that the motorcycle is weak in any way. In fact, it remains one of the best sport bikes available today, directly competing with the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10 and the Honda CBR1000RR. Suzuki has set the motorcycle's starting price at $16,499, with a $530.00 destination charge. Let's look at the GSX-R1000 and its engine in more detail.