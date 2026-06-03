New Vehicles That Still Come With V6 Engines In 2026

Especially with the introduction of electric powertrains, there's never been more of a choice for what you get under the hood of your vehicle than in 2026. Emissions regulations and a strive for the highest efficiency ratings mean there's a lot of smaller engines on the market today. Still, some manufacturers manage to keep the middle-ground V6 alive, offering standout performance without decreasing the fuel economy as much as larger V8.

Due to the V6's versatility and proven practicality, you'll be able to find one in all the major segments on the market at the moment. Considering how expensive new cars are, you won't be able to get a brand-new V6-powered car on a budget, but if you're looking for a pickup truck that can tow plenty or a compact sports car with buttery-smooth power delivery, the V6 is still well and truly alive across the board. Here's a closer look at 12 of the nameplates that still feature a V6 in 2026 for some, if not all, trim levels.