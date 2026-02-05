Yes, New Lexus IS Models Were Made For 2026 - And Here's What They Cost
The Lexus IS — the Lexus with the best odds of hitting 250,000 miles — is continuing in the Lexus lineup for 2026. Fulfilling its role as the brand's compact luxury sedan, the 2026 model features a single engine choice, a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 311 hp. Buyers can choose from either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The transmission is drive wheels-dependent, with the RWD version's V6 being mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the AWD version comes with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Performance testing done by Car and Driver, revealed a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds for the Lexus IS' rear-wheel drive version, with a quarter-mile time of 14.2 seconds at 100 mph. Roadholding on the 300-foot skidpad was .89g, and Lexus has estimated a top speed of 143 mph. Other relevant dimensions include a wheelbase of 110.2 inches, trunk volume of 11 cubic feet, and a curb weight of 3,801 pounds.
Standard features on the Lexus IS base trim level consist of one no-charge exterior color (black), with five additional colors available for an upcharge. You also have a choice of two different no-charge interior color schemes. Interior features like eight-way power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, leather-trimmed steering wheel with power tilt and telescope, and a forged bamboo center console are all included as standard. Exterior touches are Bi-LED headlamps, F Sport exterior styling details, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Tech details include wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and four USB-C ports built in.
What do 2026 Lexus IS models cost?
The 2026 Lexus IS, which our reviewer liked for its punchy V6 engine and its responsive ride, is available in three different trim levels, each of which comes with either RWD or AWD. The entry-level trim is the IS 350 F Sport Design with rear-wheel drive, and priced at $46,795 before options. The model with all-wheel drive adds a $2,000 upcharge, bringing its total to $48,795. Both versions come with 19-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch touchscreen display, and heated front seats, with a power moonroof available as an option.
The next step up is to the IS 350 F Sport RWD and AWD, which adds heated and ventilated front seats that are bolstered, and an optional adaptive variable suspension. The IS 350 F Sport RWD is priced at $49,245, while the AWD version lands at $51,245.
The top of the 2026 Lexus IS line is the IS 350 F Sport Special Appearance Package, shown in the photos above, which adds several upgrades and boosts the price by more than $12,000 over that of the IS 350 F Sport. The package provides you with triple-beam LED headlamps, 19-inch black BBS forged alloy wheels, Hakugin matte white paint finish, white and black NuLuxe and satin trim inside, plus a Mark Levinson 17-speaker 1,800-watt premium surround sound audio system with QuantumLogic. The IS 350 F Sport Special Appearance Package is priced at $61,385 with RWD and $62,995 for the AWD version.
What are some other cars you can shop against the 2026 Lexus IS?
If there is something that you discover you don't like about the 2026 Lexus IS, there are many other compact luxury cars in the same ballpark. These vehicles are directly comparable to the Lexus IS, in terms of features, performance, and technology.
Pay attention to cars like the 2026 BMW 330i RWD sedan, priced at $49,350, the 2026 Genesis G70 RWD sedan, priced at $44,845, and the Alfa Romeo Giulia RWD, priced at $47,245. The all-American Cadillac CT5 also comes in a RWD version, priced at $52,220. All of these compact luxury vehicles are also available as AWD versions at slightly higher prices.
You might also consider the German Audi A5, which comes in an all wheel-drive version only, at a price of $52,090. Remember that all of these prices are the base MSRP plus shipping charges and do not include any options you might add. If you'd prefer to spend less, there are cheaper Toyota alternatives to Lexus cars.