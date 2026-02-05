Yes, New Lexus IS Models Were Made For 2026 - And Here's What They Cost

The Lexus IS — the Lexus with the best odds of hitting 250,000 miles — is continuing in the Lexus lineup for 2026. Fulfilling its role as the brand's compact luxury sedan, the 2026 model features a single engine choice, a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 311 hp. Buyers can choose from either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The transmission is drive wheels-dependent, with the RWD version's V6 being mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the AWD version comes with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Performance testing done by Car and Driver, revealed a 0-60 mph time of 5.6 seconds for the Lexus IS' rear-wheel drive version, with a quarter-mile time of 14.2 seconds at 100 mph. Roadholding on the 300-foot skidpad was .89g, and Lexus has estimated a top speed of 143 mph. Other relevant dimensions include a wheelbase of 110.2 inches, trunk volume of 11 cubic feet, and a curb weight of 3,801 pounds.

Standard features on the Lexus IS base trim level consist of one no-charge exterior color (black), with five additional colors available for an upcharge. You also have a choice of two different no-charge interior color schemes. Interior features like eight-way power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, leather-trimmed steering wheel with power tilt and telescope, and a forged bamboo center console are all included as standard. Exterior touches are Bi-LED headlamps, F Sport exterior styling details, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Tech details include wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and four USB-C ports built in.