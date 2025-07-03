2025 Porsche Panamera Review: GTS Vs. E-Hybrid Showdown

There is no bad choice in Porsche's 2025 Panamera line-up. Arguably you could say much the same thing about all generations of the performance-minded luxury sedan, since 2009 when the German automaker reignited "no, you shouldn't be building that!" complaints that'd had not long died down over the Cayenne SUV.

More recently, though, the decision has taken on almost philosophical overtones: is electrification the right route for the Panamera, or can gasoline alone deliver the juicy Porsche goods? With a 2025 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (from $115,500 plus $1,995 destination) on the one side, and a 2025 Panamera GTS (from $157,000 plus destination) on the other, I found myself in the unexpected — and hardly arduous — position of trying to settle that debate. After all, while a 2025 Taycan may have plenty of merits, not everyone is ready or willing to go all-electric at this point.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For 2025, the Panamera looks crisper and sleeker. It's still long and relatively low, but there are new LED Matrix Design headlamps at the front, and a trunk-spanning enclosed lightbar at the rear. The rear window is now frameless, too.