Nissan Torture-Tested This Engine For 100 Hours And The Results Are Impressive

What does it mean for an engine to be durable? If one were to ask the engineers at Nissan's Decherd Powertrain Assembly Plant, they would likely say a durable engine can withstand a level of punishment so severe that components begin to glow with heat — and keep working. That's something of a bold statement coming from Nissan, a corporation struggling with average reliability across its mid-2020s lineup, including a massive engine recall affecting 480,000 SUVs in August 2025 – one of the worst engine recalls of the year.

Nissan's powertrain engineers hope to buck that trend by putting engines through a punishing trial. More specifically, the naturally-aspirated VQ38 3.8-liter V6 that powers the third-generation Nissan Frontier, which is mated to a 9-speed auto transmission. The test itself involves running the engine at full throttle for 100 hours straight under maximum load, basically four 24 Hours of Le Mans races (and then some) run back-to-back without a single break, well beyond what owners are likely to do. The Frontier is a work truck that aims to compete with midsize offerings like the Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Gladiator, and it seems Nissan is attempting to double down on durability.

Decherd analyzes the test results using X-ray imaging, sort of like an MRI for the engine, taking photos in "slices" to peer inside without going invasive. This lets the team further refine the design, finding stress points without disturbing the engine's configuration by tearing it down and cutting metal. Let's take a closer look at the process and why such tests are important.