6 Of The Worst Engine Recalls In 2025 (And How Many Vehicles Were Affected)

This last year has seen some pretty significant engine recalls from many of the nation's top automakers. All in all, the numbers reach into the millions. And whether the cause of the recall be a full-fledged federal investigation or a concerning number of consumer complaints, it might feel like no car engine is truly safe... No matter the manufacturer, the brand name, or the price tag, either.

As these recalls continue to unfold (and they no doubt will), owners may be left wondering what the big picture looks like for the past year as a whole. That's why we've put together a clear look at 2025's most significant engine-related recalls. From General Motors to Nissan to Ford and others in between, let's take a look at the all automakers involved, the total number of cars affected, and what vehicle owners can expect next as manufacturers work to tackle these major engine issues.