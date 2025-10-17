Nissan Is Recalling Over 170,000 Vehicles For A Fuel Pump Fuse Issue - Here Are The Cars Affected

Nissan's been having a difficult time in the current automotive market, leading to some dealership closures in the United States. Unfortunately, the Japanese automaker is now also dealing with a major vehicle recall. This latest recall, issued on October 14, 2025, affects up to 173,000 NV200 commercial vans and taxis that Nissan built between 2013 and 2021. The issue stems from a faulty fuel pump fuse that could cause the engine to stall.

Per the NHTSA, the NV200's fuel tank temperature sensor may have been incorrectly routed, possibly causing damage to the wires and increasing the chance of a short circuit in the fuel pump fuse. A blown fuel pump fuse would, in turn, cause the engine to stall and create a potential safety risk should the vehicle lose power while driving. To address the problem, Nissan will issue notices for all of the affected vehicles, with dealers either re-routing the sensor harness or replacing the complete fuel pump assembly.

All of the repair work for this fuse issue will be performed at dealers free of charge. Nissan will mail out owner notification letters before December 3, 2025. If you own a Nissan NV200 built during that time period, you can reach out to Nissan's customer service at 800-647-7261 for more information.