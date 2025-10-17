Nissan Is Recalling Over 170,000 Vehicles For A Fuel Pump Fuse Issue - Here Are The Cars Affected
Nissan's been having a difficult time in the current automotive market, leading to some dealership closures in the United States. Unfortunately, the Japanese automaker is now also dealing with a major vehicle recall. This latest recall, issued on October 14, 2025, affects up to 173,000 NV200 commercial vans and taxis that Nissan built between 2013 and 2021. The issue stems from a faulty fuel pump fuse that could cause the engine to stall.
Per the NHTSA, the NV200's fuel tank temperature sensor may have been incorrectly routed, possibly causing damage to the wires and increasing the chance of a short circuit in the fuel pump fuse. A blown fuel pump fuse would, in turn, cause the engine to stall and create a potential safety risk should the vehicle lose power while driving. To address the problem, Nissan will issue notices for all of the affected vehicles, with dealers either re-routing the sensor harness or replacing the complete fuel pump assembly.
All of the repair work for this fuse issue will be performed at dealers free of charge. Nissan will mail out owner notification letters before December 3, 2025. If you own a Nissan NV200 built during that time period, you can reach out to Nissan's customer service at 800-647-7261 for more information.
Chevy vans are being recalled too
If the Nissan NV name doesn't ring a bell, that's not surprising. The NV200 was a light-duty commercial and fleet van that Nissan sold between 2013 and 2021. In 2020, Nissan announced it was abandoning its commercial vehicle line in the United States, discontinuing both the light-duty NV200 and the larger, full-size NV van.
Along with a cargo variant that competed against the likes of the Ford Transit Connect, the NV200 was also offered in a taxi version, with the NV200 Taxi once being billed as New York City's "Taxi of Tomorrow." The fuel pump fuse recall list includes both the 2014-2017 NV200 Taxi and the 2019 NV200 Taxi.
Also included in the recall are certain Chevrolet City Express vans sold between 2015 and 2018. The City Express was a short-lived, badge-engineered NV200 that Nissan built for General Motors so Chevrolet could have a smaller commercial van to sell alongside the full-size Chevy Express van. City Express owners can expect to be notified of the recall by General Motors.
The choppy waters for Nissan continue
Relatively speaking, a recall for a faulty fuse on older commercial vans that are no longer being produced isn't as serious as some of the company's other, more significant recalls. Those include one for potential engine failures of Nissan's technologically impressive VC-Turbo engines and a software glitch recall that could cause non-functional backup cameras on the Kicks CUV and Frontier pickup truck.
While this fuel pump issue may not affect Nissan's current bread and butter vehicles like the Rogue or Sentra, the news is certainly no help to both a company (and a dealer network) sailing through rough seas after a potential company-changing $60 billion merger with Honda fell apart in early 2025. Experts have said that Nissan has the resources it needs to weather the storm, but having to repair the fuel pumps on 173,000 older, out-of-warranty vans is obviously something that no one at the company wanted on their to-do list.