Is Nissan's VC-Turbo Engine Reliable? Here's What Drivers Say

The downsizing of engines by carmakers is a strategy that's now all too familiar. Over the past decades, many automakers have had to shrink their engine sizes as part of efforts to comply with government-imposed emissions rules. These smaller engines are then typically equipped with technologies such as turbochargers, direct fuel injection, and variable camshaft timing systems as a means to achieve the perfect mix of performance and fuel efficiency.

Of course, different manufacturers adapted differently, and in the case of the VC-Turbo engine, which was first introduced in the 2019 Infiniti QX50, Nissan included a variable compression ratio system alongside a turbo. Like the name suggests, Nissan's VC-Turbo technology adjusts the compression ratio while the engine is running. Depending on load and driving conditions, the compression ratio can increase up to 14:1 to boost fuel economy in low load situations, or drop to 8:1 to improve performance in high load situations.

However, the story of Nissan's VC-Turbo engine is not just a tale of high efficiency and improved performance. It has had a lot of bad press, and Nissan has had to recall the engine due to a potential failure risk. So, ultimately, for anyone who's in the market for a Nissan, the question becomes: Is Nissan's VC-Turbo engine reliable enough for long-term use? Owner reports indicate that the engine may be prone to premature failure, although it's far from a foregone conclusion. Here's what they are saying.