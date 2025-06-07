The Nissan Backup Camera Glitch Explained

Nissan has been having a rough time lately, with persistent financial troubles worrying its investors and a planned merger with Honda falling through. Most of those worries have caused headaches for executives rather than Nissan buyers, but a new recall issued by the NHTSA in May 2025 will be an inconvenience to both.

The recall, campaign number 25V324000, concerns a fault with certain Nissan models' reversing cameras. The rearview camera feed on certain 2025 Nissan Kicks and Frontier models might not show when the vehicle is put into reverse. Almost 80,000 vehicles across the U.S. will be recalled, but Nissan claims that only a small proportion of those recalled vehicles are thought to have been actually affected by the fault — around 1%, according to the automaker.

Thankfully, the fix isn't too difficult. Owners of recalled cars will need to bring their cars to a Nissan dealership for a software update that should remedy the problem, at no additional cost. The automaker expects the update to take less than an hour to complete. Anyone who owns a vehicle that's included in the recall will be sent a letter in July 2025 explaining the issue and what they need to do to fix it.

