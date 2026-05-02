4 2026 Genesis GV90 Rumored Luxury Features That We're Excited About
Recently, Genesis has been establishing itself as a key player within the luxury segment, continuing to grow its performance-enhanced lineup each year. While the brand doesn't yet have the same name recognition as the likes of Mercedes-Benz or BMW, Genesis looks to be making the right moves, with cars like the G90 Wingback generating significant online buzz despite not even being in production.
An area that Genesis is also expanding into, alongside so many of its rivals, is the electric SUV segment. Demand may be slowing for electric vehicles, but the benefits the technology has on smoothness and refinement can't be ignored. This area has already been explored by Genesis with the GV60, but it's struggling to sell at the moment. Soon, though, Genesis is expected to unveil the production-ready GV90, building on the Neolun concept shown back in 2024. Since then, information on what Genesis is including for the new flagship SUV has garnered plenty of excitement, with a few of these features set to be segment firsts if they do make it to production. In hopes of bouncing back from the GV60's slump, here's a look at four features of the upcoming GV90 we're most looking forward to.
Pillarless coach doors for a grand entry
Every manufacturer tries to find new ways to push the boundaries of luxury, most of which are found somewhere in the cabin. But something that is arguably just as important for a luxury car is how easy and seamless it is to get in and out of the vehicle. If it also looks pretty cool, that's always a bonus. All of Genesis' production cars thus far have featured a traditional front-hinge design. Nothing is wrong with it, but for the GV90, Genesis has taken some inspiration from the likes of Rolls-Royce and gone for coach/suicide doors.
When cars do use coach doors, the B-pillar is usually kept to support the overall structure of the car. However, Genesis didn't want to have anything obstructing the entrance to either row, leading to the brand figuring out a pillarless configuration for as much breathing room on entry. The Neolun concept (as pictured above) brought it to life, and recent spy shots have now shown the idea in the flesh. While these spy shots understandably keep the car covered up, it should make for a pretty stunning side profile, unlike anything we've really seen in the segment so far.
Cutting-edge multi-layer door sealing
While other markets get the G90 Long Wheel Base, the flagship luxury car from Genesis in the U.S. is the G90. The sedan comes kitted out with a plethora of top-tier features to ensure the car hits the mark, one of which is cabin quietness. Like quite a few other luxury cars, the latest 2026 G90 features a multi-layer door seal to help minimize road and wind noise entering the cabin, but because of Genesis wanting to push the boat out with its coach doors, something new had to be devised.
For the GV90, Genesis has had to come up with a new way of sealing the two doors without the B-pillar present, which has proved to be quite the challenge for the brand thus far. While the core components are similar to what you'll find elsewhere on the market, the seals must still keep the cabin airtight without sacrificing any safety compared to the standard B-pillar. This is set to be achieved through multiple innovative solutions, including a new cinching actuator design and unique latches within the door itself to ensure a secure lock. If Genesis does manage to offer class-leading soundproofing with its new design, it'll be mighty impressive to say the least.
Captain seats covered in quilted leather
Another area of the GV90 that we're massively intrigued by is, of course, the interior itself. A luxury car of the caliber Genesis is aiming for needs a special interior, and by the looks of it, that's exactly what it's getting. This was another area of the Neolun concept that received plenty of attention, featuring large, purple, quilted leather-trimmed captain seats in the first and second rows. In the spy shots, the core idea has remained the same, albeit with some tweaks, with safety and functionality in mind.
Starting with the similarities, the quilted leather looks to still be present, but this time, the pattern covers the majority of the seat area rather than just the top of the backrest, similar to the G90 sedan. Having captain chairs for the second row as well is a huge bonus, with some of the images showing the rear seats reclined and plenty of legroom behind the front seats. Note that other spy shots of the SUV show it without the quilted leather, so we expect this to be another feature reserved for the top trims. To build on the luxury feel, the inside door panels also feature the same leather for a consistent look throughout the cabin.
Simple but expansive cabin technology
One of the most important parts of the luxury scene today is how good your cabin technology is. The rest of Genesis' lineup offers some of the most refined interiors across the board, even if it doesn't go as far as others in offering exclusive options, such as the MBUX Hyperscreen or BMW's 34-inch screen in the back of the 7 Series. However, for the GV90, Genesis has once more developed something to separate it from the pack and then some.
It's not uncommon for EVs to have a relatively simple cabin design, with less need for as many controls, combined with the overarching desire for minimalism. The spy shots of the GV90 aren't as futuristic as the Neolun concept, which can be expected. Things are still kept sleek and tidy, though, with a more traditional steering wheel and dashboard. But what Genesis looks to be planning for the center display should be the main talking point, with the parent company submitting a patent for a rollable OLED display, combining some classic style without sacrificing modern tech standards. We're yet to see this concept in action, but the idea of this level of sophistication is enough to keep us hooked.