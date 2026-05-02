4 2026 Genesis GV90 Rumored Luxury Features That We're Excited About

Recently, Genesis has been establishing itself as a key player within the luxury segment, continuing to grow its performance-enhanced lineup each year. While the brand doesn't yet have the same name recognition as the likes of Mercedes-Benz or BMW, Genesis looks to be making the right moves, with cars like the G90 Wingback generating significant online buzz despite not even being in production.

An area that Genesis is also expanding into, alongside so many of its rivals, is the electric SUV segment. Demand may be slowing for electric vehicles, but the benefits the technology has on smoothness and refinement can't be ignored. This area has already been explored by Genesis with the GV60, but it's struggling to sell at the moment. Soon, though, Genesis is expected to unveil the production-ready GV90, building on the Neolun concept shown back in 2024. Since then, information on what Genesis is including for the new flagship SUV has garnered plenty of excitement, with a few of these features set to be segment firsts if they do make it to production. In hopes of bouncing back from the GV60's slump, here's a look at four features of the upcoming GV90 we're most looking forward to.