What Are Suicide Doors And How Did They Get Their Name?

Suicide doors are car doors hinged to open at the rear instead of the front. While the vast majority of today's vehicles use front-hinged doors, rear-hinged or "suicide" doors have been around since the first animal-free people-carriers evolved from their predecessors — horse-drawn carriages. The history of suicide doors (some of it real and some fiction) has created a very colorful picture of what was once a very common automotive feature.

Suicide doors are alleged to have come by their nickname from use by American gangsters, who were thought to eliminate their rivals and betrayers by pushing them out of the rear-hinged doors of moving vehicles. Whether this is a Hollywood portrayal or gangster legend, nobody really knows. But the name stuck, and suicide doors have thus become a part of the automotive lexicon.

There is one undeniable benefit to suicide doors — improved ease of entry to the vehicle. In the horse-drawn carriage days rear-hinged doors were common. This door design made entering a coach or carriage much easier, especially for upper-class women wearing long, flowing dresses. This type of door was ported over to the original automobile, also initially owned by the wealthy classes, as internal combustion and early electric cars like the Baker Electric in the 20th century. As car ownership became more common among the middle and lower classes, rear-hinged doors remained a common design feature throughout the 1920s, 1930s, and even up to World War II.

