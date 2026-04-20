These Are The Worst-Selling Cars In America In 2026 (So Far)

It's very safe to say that the automotive industry is going through a rough patch in the United States. Particularly for manufacturers producing its cars outside the country, the 2025 tariffs have added even more strain on top higher average prices and slowing demand in certain segments. Prices for new cars also haven't decreased in a little while, with Kelley Blue Book reporting an average price of $49,353 at the start of 2026, ostensibly leading to fewer people buying new models overall.

That's not to say that some nameplates aren't still doing well, with Ram trucks still performing better than most alongside already-popular SUVs like the RAV4, despite sales being down overall for the Japanese giant. At the start of the decade, many manufacturers inside and out of the U.S. set out plans to shift to electrification, but with demand for EVs slowing faster than expected, it's left quite a few of these brands to make tough decisions regarding its future, as well as what to do with the EVs already released. Some of these cars unfortunately find themselves seriously struggling to sell anything at the moment, but they're not entirely alone. Here's at look at the 10 worst selling cars in the U.S. so far in 2026.