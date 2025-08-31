Genesis G70 3.3T: Horsepower, Top Speed, And 0-60 Times
The Genesis G70 is a luxury sedan with a sporting side. It's been in production now for a number of years, debuting in the U.S. in 2019, and the current 2026 model year is available in several different trim levels — six, to be precise. Of those six, four come equipped with a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4, which is a great and capable engine, but it's the less exciting of the two on offer. Genesis also provides a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6, with this larger lump available in the highest-end Sport Prestige guise only, in either rear- or all-wheel drive.
Being a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6, it's obviously going to have some bite to it, and we enjoyed it during our first drive of the 2024 Genesis G70. Specifically, when under the G70's hood, the twin-turbo V6 kicks out a meaningful 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. For reference, that's 65 horses more than the surprisingly powerful inline-four, and 65 lb-ft more of torque too.
With that much power under your right foot, you'd best make sure the road ahead is clear before stamping on the loud pedal. According to Car and Driver, the all-wheel drive G70 3.3T will hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.5 seconds. Genesis claims that it'll keep powering on until it hits a top speed of 168 mph. Impressive stuff, especially considering that the G70's primary task is being a luxury vehicle, rather than an out-and-out sports car.
A closer look at the 2026 Genesis G70 3.3T
Having launched quite a few years ago now, Genesis has continued to tweak and update the G70 to keep it looking fresh in the face of constantly evolving competition. Mean competition, too; the G70, being a sports sedan, takes on some seriously capable offerings from German rivals such as BMW and Audi. While previous years have seen more meaningful updates, the 2026 model year sees only small cosmetic upgrades, including a new Capri Blue color and beige interior color scheme, but the 3.3T model sees no real changes otherwise.
It does, however, represent great value for money, as we found out when we tested one just last year. The rear-wheel drive G70 3.3T checks in the cheapest, at $53,000 (plus a $1,395 destination fee), while all-wheel drive adds a $2,000 premium. For a luxury sports sedan, prices in the mid-$50,000 range are about as cheap as it gets. The G70 Sport Prestige is well-equipped, too, boasting sharp 19-inch alloy wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, leather all around, plus the usual and now-expected suite of wireless and digital features. It's a comprehensive package, that's for sure. G70 3.3T models also sport great performance features such as a slick eight-speed automatic transmission, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential, and a variable valve exhaust system — perfect for both school runs and back roads, then.