Genesis G70 3.3T: Horsepower, Top Speed, And 0-60 Times

The Genesis G70 is a luxury sedan with a sporting side. It's been in production now for a number of years, debuting in the U.S. in 2019, and the current 2026 model year is available in several different trim levels — six, to be precise. Of those six, four come equipped with a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4, which is a great and capable engine, but it's the less exciting of the two on offer. Genesis also provides a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6, with this larger lump available in the highest-end Sport Prestige guise only, in either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Being a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6, it's obviously going to have some bite to it, and we enjoyed it during our first drive of the 2024 Genesis G70. Specifically, when under the G70's hood, the twin-turbo V6 kicks out a meaningful 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. For reference, that's 65 horses more than the surprisingly powerful inline-four, and 65 lb-ft more of torque too.

With that much power under your right foot, you'd best make sure the road ahead is clear before stamping on the loud pedal. According to Car and Driver, the all-wheel drive G70 3.3T will hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.5 seconds. Genesis claims that it'll keep powering on until it hits a top speed of 168 mph. Impressive stuff, especially considering that the G70's primary task is being a luxury vehicle, rather than an out-and-out sports car.