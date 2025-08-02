Why The Nissan Z Is The Last Sports Car Of Its Kind In The US

Sports cars have always played an important role in the lives of gearheads, and the recipe to a good one is fairly simple. Enthusiasts will tell you that a true sports car must be a two-door coupe or convertible and the engine must be lively and performance-focused. Some might argue that the best sports cars will have three pedals for peak driving experience.

However, since the pandemic, sports cars haven't exactly been flying off the shelves in the U.S. Still, several appealing models are on the market, including the Toyota GR86, theMazda Miata, and the 2025 Nissan Z. We've recently driven and reviewed the Nissan Z and found the combination of a twin-turbocharged V6 and no-cost manual transmission a real refreshing joy. While this car was well-received by some drivers, its style must be less attractive to automakers, as the Nissan Z is now the only twin-turbocharged V6 sports car with a manual gearbox left for sale in the U.S.

Sure, similar options exist. The CT4-V Blackwing does pack the right engine and transmission choices, but with four doors, is it truly a sports car? There's also the BMW M4, a two-door, manual-equipped, twin-turbocharged six-cylinder toy. However, the engine is inline, not "V," which could arguably disqualify it from the sports car category. Amazingly, Nissan is left alone in flying this particular flag, with the Z standing out as the very last sports car of its kind in the U.S.