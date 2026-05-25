7 Of The Best Alternatives To The Michelin Primacy Tour A/S

If you've shopped for tires in the last several years, you've no doubt run into the Michelin Primacy Tour A/S. It's from Michelin, one of the biggest tire brands on Earth, and it's a pretty popular tire in a fairly crowded segment. It's a touring all-season tire, meaning it's designed for everyday use by virtually any type of vehicle you can name across all four seasons. Thanks to this, it's often a target for folks replacing their aging tires on their daily drivers.

What makes this tire so special? Well, it's highly available, it's been around for nearly a decade, and it scores pretty well on most tests. Per Tire Rack, it gets reasonably good wet and dry traction, is good enough in wintry conditions, and it rides nicely, making it a solid all-around experience as a replacement tire. Even its treadwear is pretty decent at 540 UTQG, which means it'll last 5.4 times longer than UTQG 100 tire, and has a treadwear warranty of six years and 55,000 miles.

However, Michelin released the tire in 2017, and tire technology has changed quite a bit over the last 10 years. Where this was once a top option, the Michelin Primacy Tour A/S is now closer to the middle of the pack than it is the top. So, whether your local service center is out of stock or you just want to see what the market is like now, here are some pretty good alternatives to the Primacy Tour A/S.