Which Company Produces More Tires Than Any Other In The World?

Tires are one of the most important parts of a vehicle. Despite how many horses are under the hood, or how much life the battery has, without the tires, there's no leaving the driveway. Thanks to top companies like Goodyear, Bridgestone and many others, there's plenty of major brands to keep your car or truck rolling. But which company produces more tires than al the others?

Surprisingly enough, the answer is Lego, at around 306 million tires produced per year. That's over 100 million more tires than Michelin, which makes everything from car tires to aircraft tires. While Lego's tires are incredibly small compared to those on any life sized vehicle you can imagine, the rubber they contain meets the criteria for standard tires, making them the legit top dog.

Lego hit an all-time high of 381 million tires produced in 2010, more than any other tire company. Lego isn't competition for those companies of course, but it does outproduce every other toy manufacturer on an annual basis.