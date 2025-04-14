Which Company Produces More Tires Than Any Other In The World?
Tires are one of the most important parts of a vehicle. Despite how many horses are under the hood, or how much life the battery has, without the tires, there's no leaving the driveway. Thanks to top companies like Goodyear, Bridgestone and many others, there's plenty of major brands to keep your car or truck rolling. But which company produces more tires than al the others?
Surprisingly enough, the answer is Lego, at around 306 million tires produced per year. That's over 100 million more tires than Michelin, which makes everything from car tires to aircraft tires. While Lego's tires are incredibly small compared to those on any life sized vehicle you can imagine, the rubber they contain meets the criteria for standard tires, making them the legit top dog.
Lego hit an all-time high of 381 million tires produced in 2010, more than any other tire company. Lego isn't competition for those companies of course, but it does outproduce every other toy manufacturer on an annual basis.
Lego's tires are a fairly recent creation
Lego is the largest tire company in the world, averaging well over 300 million tires produced per year. While those tiny tires are made solely for Lego toys, they've historically contained 100% rubber, making them comparable to their full sized counterparts. But how long has Lego been making tires and is rubber still the primary material used?
According to Lego, the desire to make the toys more dynamic led to the design of the wheel in the 1950's, but it took several years to perfect. It wasn't until 1962 when Lego finally rolled out their brand new tires to a nation of kids who were anxious to make their creations mobile and more lifelike. Now, over half of Lego's sets, many of which are worth way more than you can imagine, include tires.
In February of 2025, Lego announced it had begun using recycled materials to make its tiny tires. Those materials include ropes, engine oil and discarded fishing nets. Lego estimated around 120 sets would incorporate the new tire by the end of the year, in line with the company's goal to use more renewable materials by 2032.