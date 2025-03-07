Who Makes Aircraft Tires And How Much Do They Cost?

If you are fascinated by flying and the world of aviation, you must have appreciated the modern marvels we get to experience in the form of airplanes. While there's a lot to appreciate on an airplane, from its powerful jet engines to the massive wings, the aircraft tires somehow fly under the radar. While they may not be appreciated enough, these unsung heroes literally do all the heavy lifting during takeoff and landing. Airplanes — like any wheeled vehicle on the tarmac — need tires, but airplanes are just not glorified buses.

Airplane tires are pushed to their extremes during landing, when the impact is most severe. For this reason, aircraft tires must be carefully designed to meet the requirements of aviation. These tires also need constant monitoring and are either replaced or retreaded, as a blown aircraft tires can do lots of damage to a plane. Airplane tires are made by many of the world's best tire manufacturers — like Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Dunlop — and usually cost more per tire than a full set of premium car tires.