This Luxury Tire Brand Gets JD Power's Lowest Customer Satisfaction Score In 2026

J.D. Power has been running a tire customer satisfaction study annually since 1989, assessing two primary tire-related issues: How loyal new-car owners are to the brands of tires fitted to their cars as standard equipment and how satisfied these owners are with those tires. This study is just one of the many automotive studies the company conducts, with its 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Survey naming the least dependable car brand for 2026.

J.D. Power's U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study breaks down tires into four different categories by vehicle type. These categories include tires for luxury cars, passenger cars, performance sports cars, and truck/utility vehicles. In J.D. Power's 2026 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study, the least-satisfying customer satisfaction score for luxury tires went to Hankook tires, with a score of 756 points out of a possible 1,000. For reference, the top-scoring luxury tire brand was Michelin, which just overtook Goodyear with 833 points, followed by Goodyear with 829. Pirelli came in third with 804, Continental had 801, and Bridgestone scored 791. Except for Michelin and Goodyear, all of the other luxury car tire brands scored below the 806-point average for the luxury segment.

Hankook tires were also included in two other categories, namely passenger car and truck/utility. In the passenger car category, Hankook tires finished in eighth place among 11 tire brands, scoring a below-average score. It finished in last place in the truck/utility category among 10 other tire brands.