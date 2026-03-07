JD Power Just Named Its Least Dependable Car Brand In 2026
Every driver has their own tolerance level for reliability. For some, anything less than faultless is a disappointment; for others, a slightly lower level of dependability is a worthwhile compromise to get a car that's more fun or more prestigious to drive. Likewise, measuring reliability isn't always an exact science, but some car brands see a higher percentage of owners reporting problems than others.
In a JD Power survey published in February 2026, one car brand saw more reports of problems than any other, earning it the unenviable title of being the least dependable brand on the market. That brand was Volkswagen, which had 301 problems per 100 cars, far above the industry average of 204 problems per 100. The study analyzed issues that were reported by survey respondents who had bought a new car within the last three years. It sorted them into nine categories, evaluating things like powertrain, seats, infotainment, climate controls, and exterior.
Across the study, the two most often complained about categories were infotainment systems and exterior, with the former being the most problematic by a significant margin. Overall, buyers reported more problems with their cars in 2026 than they did in 2025, a rise that JD Power attributes in part to the rising complexity of vehicle software systems.
Volkswagen's infotainment system is historically not a driver favorite
Given that infotainment faults were the most frequently cited category in the JD Power study, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Volkswagen scored poorly. We previously included Volkswagen's recent infotainment systems in our recent roundup of those that we felt really missed the mark, citing the lack of buttons as a particularly annoying development. After years of criticism, Volkswagen announced in 2025 that buttons would be returning to its newest cars, so hopefully the brand's future infotainment systems will receive a better reception from drivers.
While Volkswagen languished at the bottom of JD Power's rankings, it wasn't the only brand that the study found to be less dependable than the rest. Volvo ranked second lowest overall for dependability, which might come as a surprise given the brand's historic reputation for vehicle longevity. Land Rover was the third lowest ranked, while Jeep and Audi rounded out the bottom five manufacturers.
At the other end of the table, Lexus and Buick saw owners report the fewest problems. The two brands took the first and second spots respectively, while Mini, Cadillac, and Chevrolet also scored well. While Lexus was a top performer, its parent company Toyota did not score so well, ranking in eighth place behind Subaru and Porsche.