JD Power Just Named Its Least Dependable Car Brand In 2026

Every driver has their own tolerance level for reliability. For some, anything less than faultless is a disappointment; for others, a slightly lower level of dependability is a worthwhile compromise to get a car that's more fun or more prestigious to drive. Likewise, measuring reliability isn't always an exact science, but some car brands see a higher percentage of owners reporting problems than others.

In a JD Power survey published in February 2026, one car brand saw more reports of problems than any other, earning it the unenviable title of being the least dependable brand on the market. That brand was Volkswagen, which had 301 problems per 100 cars, far above the industry average of 204 problems per 100. The study analyzed issues that were reported by survey respondents who had bought a new car within the last three years. It sorted them into nine categories, evaluating things like powertrain, seats, infotainment, climate controls, and exterior.

Across the study, the two most often complained about categories were infotainment systems and exterior, with the former being the most problematic by a significant margin. Overall, buyers reported more problems with their cars in 2026 than they did in 2025, a rise that JD Power attributes in part to the rising complexity of vehicle software systems.