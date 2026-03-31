A New Luxury Tire Leader Just Overtook Goodyear, According To JD Power

In March 2026, JD Power released the latest iteration of its annual car tire customer satisfaction survey. The survey found that buyers are becoming more loyal to their favorite tire brands, although overall customer satisfaction was on the decline. Also released were the satisfaction scores for leading brands across each major market segment, with two brands duking it out for first place in the luxury tire segment. In 2024, JD Power ranked Michelin at the very top of the segment for customer satisfaction, an accolade that the French-owned, globally-made tire brand had held for more than two decades. Goodyear took the second-place spot that year.

In 2025, a surprise upset saw JD Power's survey respondents favor Goodyear over Michelin, giving the American brand the overall win in the luxury segment. However, it turns out that Goodyear couldn't keep its place for long, as the 2026 rankings see Michelin once again earn the highest rating, albeit by a narrow margin. Michelin scored 833 points in the latest rankings, while Goodyear earned second place with 829 points. Pirelli ranked third with 804 points, while Continental was slightly further behind with 801 points. At the back of the pack were Bridgestone and Hankook, with Hankook's 756-point score being significantly lower than any other luxury tire brand.