Are Hankook Tires Better Than Michelin? What Consumer Reports Data Says

There are numerous Hankook tires that Consumer Reports experts have found to be high-quality. Six of the eight Hankook tires tested have even earned a CR Recommended badge of approval. While the experts are quite happy with what this company does, the owners surveyed by Consumer Reports tell a different story. With one exception, the owner satisfaction scores for the Hankook tires tested are either middling or downright bad. Even when the experts found two comparable tires between Hankook and Michelin, the Hankook tire is more than likely going to have a satisfaction score so much lower that if it were the only number you looked at, you would wonder why anyone would ever purchase one of these tires.

These owner satisfaction scores are not the most indicative of these tires' quality, though. Rather than being based on all the same factors the experts test, they are based on the owners answering "Definitely yes" to whether they would purchase these tires again, taking into account factors such as performance, price, and more. While it's great if a tire can get a high score for this — which the Michelin tires universally do — it takes a question that is non-binary and makes it binary. Someone who had a good experience with these tires but may want to try another brand is placed in the same bucket as someone who hated their Hankook tires, and Consumer Reports does not have a way to navigate through this nuance. While Hankook owner satisfaction scores are quite low, they aren't the be-all and end-all for these tires.