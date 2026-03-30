This Passenger Tire Brand Gets JD Power's Lowest Customer Satisfaction Score In 2026

The annual JD Power U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study measures how new-car owners feel about the tires that came on their new cars as original equipment, and how loyal those owners are to these tire brands. JD Power checks in with these new car owners at two intervals, after one year of ownership and after two years. This study was first done in 1989 and is just one of many studies that JD Power has performed for the auto industry. It has also recently named the least dependable car brand in 2026.

The Tire Customer Satisfaction Study looks at tires in four discrete vehicle categories — luxury, passenger car, performance sport, and truck/utility. The lowest-scoring brand, measured across all four categories, goes to Dunlop, one of 12 tire brands owned by Goodyear. Dunlop got a low score of 723 points out of a possible 1,000 in the passenger car category, the only category it showed up in. As a comparison, the lowest-scoring luxury tire brand, Hankook, got 756 points, the lowest-scoring performance sport brand, Bridgestone, received 768 points, and the lowest-scoring truck and utility brand, again Hankook, got 750 points.

As to the winners, Michelin swept three categories out of four, scoring 833 in the luxury category, 816 in the passenger car category, and 818 in the performance sport category. Pirelli took top honors in the truck/utility category with 801 points.