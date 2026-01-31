This Is Considered The Worst Tire Retailer By Customer Satisfaction
Shopping for a good brand of tires can be tough, especially if you're doing the research yourself. Digging through endless websites is exhausting, but you don't want to get stuck with a tire brand that has the lowest customer satisfaction rating. The same goes for the retailer you buy those tires from, which is why you might want to think twice before choosing Walmart Auto Center.
According to Consumer Reports' member survey results, Walmart ranks lowest in overall customer satisfaction. This is based on the time required to complete the installation and the quality of the service provided during installation. Securing a timely appointment is also problematic, and obtaining the specific tire model required is an issue as well. This may even include tires from some of the best-selling brands at Walmart. The company's extras aren't as impressive as those of other tire retailers, and sales assistance is rated below the competition.
J.D. Power ranks Walmart last in customer satisfaction as well, using many of the same metrics as Consumer Reports. In addition to ease of scheduling, service completion time, and other factors, Walmart underperforms relative to competitors in the quality of its service facilities. The service advisor's courtesy level is also rated below that of other tire retailers.
How to choose the best tire retailer
Walmart may be the lowest-rated tire retailer, but several other national chains rank below average as well. Pep Boys, Mavis Discount Tire, and Tires Plus are among the companies that underperform in terms of overall customer satisfaction. Among the highest-ranking tire retailers, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Midas, and Jiffy Lube are top choices for tire installation, service, and other key metrics that define a satisfying customer experience.
When trying to choose the best tire retailer, don't wait until you really need the tires. You'll feel the pressure to get a set as quickly as possible. This could cause you to overlook key perks like rotation and balancing, which some retailers offer free for the life of the tires. Also, be sure you understand the store's warranty and the protection it gives beyond the manufacturer's warranty. Read customer reviews, and when it comes to the price, don't be afraid to ask for a better deal.
If you're looking to get your tires online, there are some things you need to know beforehand. Be sure the company has a secure payment setup, along with clearly displayed contact information. Review the return policy to understand how it works. Some retailers can ship your tires to a local garage, so find out if there are any fees associated with that arrangement. Get the total price upfront and compare it with local retailers to make a more informed decision.
How we came to our conclusion
We used Consumer Reports' Most and Least Satisfying Tire Retailers list, published in 2025. CR ranked 32 national tire retailers based on data from CR members who reported their tire purchase experiences over a one-year period, beginning in the fall of 2023. These members may not represent the general US population. We also used J.D. Power's Aftermarket Service Index study, which was also released in 2025. This study ranks 16 national tire retailers based on feedback collected from consumer surveys. That feedback was then weighted and benchmarked over time.
We did not include ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or reviews from any tire retailer's website. BBB complaints do not provide reliable metrics, as consumer complaints are reported and organized by location rather than by company. Online reviews also do not aggregate information effectively and can vary from one store to the next. As a result, these reviews are random, inconsistent, and often biased.