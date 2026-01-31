This Is Considered The Worst Tire Retailer By Customer Satisfaction

Shopping for a good brand of tires can be tough, especially if you're doing the research yourself. Digging through endless websites is exhausting, but you don't want to get stuck with a tire brand that has the lowest customer satisfaction rating. The same goes for the retailer you buy those tires from, which is why you might want to think twice before choosing Walmart Auto Center.

According to Consumer Reports' member survey results, Walmart ranks lowest in overall customer satisfaction. This is based on the time required to complete the installation and the quality of the service provided during installation. Securing a timely appointment is also problematic, and obtaining the specific tire model required is an issue as well. This may even include tires from some of the best-selling brands at Walmart. The company's extras aren't as impressive as those of other tire retailers, and sales assistance is rated below the competition.

J.D. Power ranks Walmart last in customer satisfaction as well, using many of the same metrics as Consumer Reports. In addition to ease of scheduling, service completion time, and other factors, Walmart underperforms relative to competitors in the quality of its service facilities. The service advisor's courtesy level is also rated below that of other tire retailers.