4 Things You Need To Know Before Buying Tires Online

As soon as you see the telltale signs that your tires need replacement, panic might set in as you contemplate purchasing new ones. Not only is tire replacement expensive (the average cost for new tires can range from $50 to over $1,000 per tire), but it's also an unavoidable car expense. After all, driving with bad tires is quite dangerous, accounting for almost 11,000 road accidents and more than 60 deaths annually, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Given this fact, if your tires have cracks on the sidewalls or have uneven (or shallow) treads, you'll want to buy new ones. But gone are the days when we used to depend on a tire center or dealership for a set of new tires. Nowadays, tires from major brands, like BFGoodrich, Michelin, Continental, and Goodyear, are available for purchase online. While you can always schlep down to your favorite tire store, the perk of shopping online through retailers like Costco or using a price comparison tool like TireComp.com is that you can access and compare various products from the comfort of your home. Even better, you can compare customer reviews and ratings, and this can help you make a sound decision.

However, because buying tires online is quite different from buying from a store (you won't physically inspect the tires before purchasing them), you'll want to be cautious. That's why we've compiled a list of everything you need to know before adding one to your virtual cart.