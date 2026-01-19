4 Things You Need To Know Before Buying Tires Online
As soon as you see the telltale signs that your tires need replacement, panic might set in as you contemplate purchasing new ones. Not only is tire replacement expensive (the average cost for new tires can range from $50 to over $1,000 per tire), but it's also an unavoidable car expense. After all, driving with bad tires is quite dangerous, accounting for almost 11,000 road accidents and more than 60 deaths annually, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Given this fact, if your tires have cracks on the sidewalls or have uneven (or shallow) treads, you'll want to buy new ones. But gone are the days when we used to depend on a tire center or dealership for a set of new tires. Nowadays, tires from major brands, like BFGoodrich, Michelin, Continental, and Goodyear, are available for purchase online. While you can always schlep down to your favorite tire store, the perk of shopping online through retailers like Costco or using a price comparison tool like TireComp.com is that you can access and compare various products from the comfort of your home. Even better, you can compare customer reviews and ratings, and this can help you make a sound decision.
However, because buying tires online is quite different from buying from a store (you won't physically inspect the tires before purchasing them), you'll want to be cautious. That's why we've compiled a list of everything you need to know before adding one to your virtual cart.
Know what tire and brand you need for your car
The first step in buying new tires, whether online or in-store, is to ascertain the type, size, and brand you want. Choosing the right tires for your car might sound simple — after all, they all look alike: rubbery, round, and black. But it's one of the trickiest decisions outside of buying a car itself. There are many brands to choose from, as well as various categories, including summer, winter, and all-season tires. Plus, they differ in size, and driving with mismatched tires can compromise your driving experience and, even worse, increase the risk of accidents.
With that said, before you click "Add to Cart", check your current tires and note the type and size so you can purchase something similar online. Alternatively, you can check your car owner's manual. It contains valuable tire information, including recommended tire sizes, load/speed ratings, and recommended PSI. After that, consider the tire brand. Some top brands, such as Michelin and Continental, have a better reputation in terms of quality and durability than others, but they also fetch top-spec price tags. However, there are other budget-friendly brands like Achilles and Ironman, which offer decent value for money.
Besides that, you'll also want to choose the right type of tire. For those who want tires that can handle a wide range of weather conditions, all-season tires are the best option. If you live somewhere that experiences harsh winters, you may need winter or snow tires part of the year.
Browse your online options
Once you've decided the type, brand, and size of tire you want, it's wise to check out the online tire stores available. Again, tires are quite expensive, and the buying and installation process can be stressful, so you'll want to get the best deal. Given that there are many online tire stores (say Tire Rack, Amazon, TireBuyer, and many more), each with its own perks and selling at its own price, it makes sense to do your due diligence. This way, you might get better tires at lower prices and even save on installation costs.
When you compare Costco Tire Center to other online retailers like Tire Rack, you'll notice that there are significant differences in terms of prices and convenience. Take the Michelin Defender LTX Platinum LT265/60R20, for instance. At Costco, you'll only have to pay $1,048 (including discount) for a whole set if you're a member, while at Tire Rack, the same set will cost around $1,119.
The difference is much more visible when you consider the extras. As a Costco member, you won't have to pay for mounting and balancing. In fact, the initial tire price covers shipping to your chosen warehouse, as well as installation services and lifetime maintenance, which includes tire rotations and flat repairs. On the other hand, if you purchase a set of tires from Tire Rack, you will have to visit your local tire center or Tire Rack's Recommended Installer for these services. Unfortunately, this might amplify the costs by approximately $15 to $20 per tire, depending on the size and type.
Don't forget to check real-world reviews and ratings
There's no denying that it's easy to find the specs of a tire online, but they don't always give a full picture. That's why it's also helpful to go through what experts and actual owners have to say about the tires you're considering. If it's a popular brand like Michelin, you can easily find review articles and YouTube tutorials that break down the perks and cons of the product. Even better, you can also rely on platforms like Consumer Reports and J.D. Power to help you determine which online retailer offers the best shopping experience.
You'll also want to pay close attention to customer reviews as well. It's never a bad idea to go through the ratings and comments of various products offered by different stores. Another tip? Pay close attention to recurring complaints. They offer real-world insights into quality, safety, and performance that you may not be able to learn from the specs alone.
However, you must keep in mind that, though many online stores offer genuine reviews, some might be manipulated. Some online retailers create multiple fake accounts to post fake ratings and reviews. Others even go as far as using third-party services to manipulate reviews. To avoid being scammed with fake reviews, look for generic language, multiple reviews with similar phrasing or words, and also check for spelling and grammatical errors.
What about return policy and warranty coverage?
Don't forget to go through the return policy and warranty information before you click "Add to Cart". Keep in mind that, when purchasing a tire online, you won't be able to inspect it until it arrives at your doorstep. So, there is always that slight possibility that you may get a tire that doesn't match your car's specific requirements (think of speed rating and load index), even after choosing the correct tire size. In this case, you'll want to have a favorable return policy that allows you to exchange the tire without significant penalties.
You'll also want to consider the warranty. Of course, most major tire brands offer a mileage warranty, which represents the manufacturer's guarantee regarding the durability of the tire's tread and longevity. Some companies even offer tires with warranties exceeding 80,000 miles. But besides that, you'll also want to consider the warranties offered by the online store on top of the manufacturer's promise.
Consider an online store like Discount Tire, for example, which offers an optional, paid "Certificate for Repair, Refund, or Replacement" that goes above and beyond the manufacturer's warranty. In fact, it acts as a warranty and gives drivers a prorated credit amount for three years in case their tires sustain road hazard failures like non-repairable cuts or punctures. Other online retailers, such as Costco, offer a tire warranty in addition to the manufacturer's warranty at no extra cost.