9 Tires With An 80,000 Mile Warranty, Ranked By Price

Automotive tires have evolved significantly since John Boyd Dunlop introduced the first pneumatic tire during the 1880s. Some of the biggest changes made to car tires included the radial construction, unique tread patterns, and tubeless tires. Fast forward to 2025, and most tires also come equipped with eco-friendly technologies, while offering vastly superior grip than their predecessors.

Since safety is a priority when it comes to tires, customers often choose between the 21 major tire brands for their next purchase. These tiremakers usually employ the most advanced technologies, leading to a higher safety net. Even so, one of the biggest decision factors when choosing a set is the treadwear warranty. With car wheels becoming huge lately, tires have also got expensive, so buyers want at least some return to the investment. This has led to companies introducing tires with higher than 80,000-mile warranties (until the tread is 2/32-inch deep), which lure buyers into showrooms. However, there is a catch. Of course, you'll need to follow the maintenance guidelines for the manufacturer to approve the warranty.

Once that happens, though, you won't simply get a new set. Instead, the tiremaker will prorate the value of the remaining mileage (to the treadwear warranty) toward a credit for a new set from its range. Let's have a closer look at some tires with higher than 80,000-mile warranties, ranked by price, starting from the cheapest tire. For the ranking, we chose 225/65R17 as the most popular size in the U.S., or the closest size where not available.