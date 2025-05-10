9 Tires With An 80,000 Mile Warranty, Ranked By Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Automotive tires have evolved significantly since John Boyd Dunlop introduced the first pneumatic tire during the 1880s. Some of the biggest changes made to car tires included the radial construction, unique tread patterns, and tubeless tires. Fast forward to 2025, and most tires also come equipped with eco-friendly technologies, while offering vastly superior grip than their predecessors.
Since safety is a priority when it comes to tires, customers often choose between the 21 major tire brands for their next purchase. These tiremakers usually employ the most advanced technologies, leading to a higher safety net. Even so, one of the biggest decision factors when choosing a set is the treadwear warranty. With car wheels becoming huge lately, tires have also got expensive, so buyers want at least some return to the investment. This has led to companies introducing tires with higher than 80,000-mile warranties (until the tread is 2/32-inch deep), which lure buyers into showrooms. However, there is a catch. Of course, you'll need to follow the maintenance guidelines for the manufacturer to approve the warranty.
Once that happens, though, you won't simply get a new set. Instead, the tiremaker will prorate the value of the remaining mileage (to the treadwear warranty) toward a credit for a new set from its range. Let's have a closer look at some tires with higher than 80,000-mile warranties, ranked by price, starting from the cheapest tire. For the ranking, we chose 225/65R17 as the most popular size in the U.S., or the closest size where not available.
Falken Sincera SN250 A/S (225/65R17 — $141.00)
With the Sincera SN250 A/S, Falken shows that you can get long treadlife and warranty without breaking the bank. The Japanese/American tiremaker owned by Sumitomo Rubber Industries offers an 80,000-mile warranty on T-rated sizes (max speed of 118 mph), while H-rated (130 mph) and V-rated (149 mph) come with a 75,000-mile warranty. The best part — owners are generally satisfied with the treadlife. It's cheap, too, with a 225/65R17 size costing $141.00 per tire on Amazon.
Still, there is more to tires than just longevity. The Sincera SN250 A/S is a grand-touring all-season model for passenger cars and crossovers, meaning it tries to be the jack-of-all-trades tire. Good wet traction. Good dry grip. Comfortable and quiet ride. Serviceable snow traction. To that end, Falken equipped it with its Dynamic Range Technology (DRT) that ensures the tire performs well across a wide range of temperatures. Furthermore, the SN250 A/S has a usual tread pattern for its category. Four circumferential grooves ensure water evacuation, reducing hydroplaning. The multiple sipes, including zig-zag-type sipes on the outer blocks, ensure higher snow traction. Meanwhile, the solid center rib enhances stability and steering response.
Not every all-season tires ticks all boxes, though, and according to reviews, the Sincera SN250 A/S is less grippy in rainy and snowy conditions than some of its more expensive rivals. Still, it performs admirably on dry surfaces, while also offering a quiet and comfortable ride. Thanks to its low price and generally acceptable performance, the SN250 A/S also comes as an OE fitment on many popular vehicles, including the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord.
Hankook Kinergy PT (225/65R17 — $165.99)
Hankook is a South Korean tiremaker that compete in the higher echelon of the industry. You won't see it beating giants like Michelin and Bridgestone in ultimate grip any time soon, but for an all-rounder like the Kinergy PT, Hankook delivers. After all, the Kinergy PT comes with a bonkers 90,000-mile warranty on T-rated and H-rated sizes, higher than competing models from its premium rivals. V-rated sizes come with a great 75,000-mile warranty as well.
All this is not surprising, as Hankook designed the tire with American drivers in mind. And in the U.S., people cover more than 13,000 miles annually, compared to around 7,000 miles in Germany. To meet those demands, Hankook reinforced the Kinergy PT in crucial areas. A belt edge tape folding prevents separation, while a rim cushion enhances durability of the attachment point. The tire also comes has an optimized tread profile with ProMileage Technology, which ensures even wear distribution. Oh, and the Kinergy PT is also "Made in USA" at Hankook's Clarksville plant.
Now, the Kinergy PT is a standard touring all-season tire — so, in theory, it's a class below a grand-touring tire. Still, it performed excellently in tests, even when compared to its more established rivals. In particular, the Kinergy PT offered excellent traction and drivability on dry and wet roads, and usable traction on snow. It's not the most comfortable touring tire out there, but we can excuse the Kinergy PT, as a 225/65R17 sells for competitive $165.99 on Amazon.
Yokohama AVID Ascend LX (225/65R17 — $167.99)
Yokohama's answer to the Kinergy PT is designed with longevity in mind, but also a quieter ride. It comes with an 85,000-mile warranty on all sizes, unlike its rival, benefiting drivers of passenger cars, minivans, and crossovers. On the road, it's also generally quiet and comfortable, though not as refined as the class-leading touring all-season tires.
Looking at the tread pattern of the AVID Ascend LX, it appears similar to most touring all-season tires. Four circumferential grooves for water evacuation. Wavy 3D sipes and notches for higher snow traction. A staggered, offset tread design that reduces noise. With that said, as a major tire brand, Yokohama also injected some of its know-how in the AVID Ascend LX's L-2 compound, which is designed for longer treadlife, without sacrificing wet traction.
Still, you won't be getting class-leading wet traction with this tire, at least according to tests. It's good for a touring all-season tire, but still a step behind most grand-touring all-season tires. Likewise, the dry grip is good, but far from sensational. Of course, this is not surprising, as producing a tire with a crazy 85,000-mile warranty that will provide excellent grip in most conditions is simply not physically possible. For most people and driving situations, the AVID Ascend LX will be safe. At $167.99 on Amazon for one 225/65R17 tire, the AVID Ascend LX is reasonably affordable as well, in line with other budget-friendly long-mileage tires.
Continental TrueContact Tour54 (225/65R17 — $170.99)
At $170.99 for one 225/65R17 tire on Amazon, the Continental TrueContact Tour54 is currently the cheapest tire with an 80,000-mile warranty from a premium manufacturer. Designed specifically with longevity in mind, Continental's latest touring all-season tire also comes with the brand's proprietary EcoPlus Technology that lowers fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions. It is available in sizes ranging from 15-20" rim diameter, covering most modern passenger cars and crossovers.
A neat feature of this tire is Continental's True Performance Indicators. Most tires only come with the industry-standard tread wear indicators, which only show when the tread depth reaches the lowest allowed 2/32 of an inch. The problem — the tire will perform poorly on wet surfaces long before it reaches that point. For that reason, the Tour54 comes has the letters D (Dry), W (Wet), and S (Snow) imprinted on the tread blocks. Once the letter S is not visible, for example, it means the tire won't provide usable snow traction, but it will work in wet and dry conditions. Same with the letters W and D. These letters are seemingly insignificant, but they significantly improve the user experience.
Still, Continental wouldn't have been at the top of the industry if its tires were average in other areas. According to reviews, the TrueContact Tour54 performs admirably in most metrics. In wet conditions, the Tour54 competes with grand-touring all-season tires, even though it's primarily designed for durability. Hardly surprising, as this tire replaces the previous TrueContact Tour, but also the higher-end PureContact LS, so it's loaded with the German tiremaker's latest technologies.
Bridgestone Alenza A/S Ultra (225/65R17 — $191.99)
While most tires on this list are designed to fit passenger cars, crossovers, and SUVs, the Alenza A/S Ultra is developed primarily with high-riding vehicles in mind. Bridgestone positioned it as a premium option with a focus on a quiet, luxurious driving experience. In that sense, it's a perfect fit for SUVs like the BMW X7 and Volvo XC90. Still, with over 49 sizes on offer, it will also fit smaller models, like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.
Equipped with the Japanese tiremaker's QuietTrack™ technology, the Alenza A/S Ultra promises a quiet ride, though tests have shown that it's a bit harsh over bumps. Even so, the 80,000-mile treadwear warranty is one of the hallmark features of the Alenza A/S Ultra. It's the longest of any touring all-season tire designed specifically for crossovers and SUVs, and a showcase of how far tire technology has got. What makes this feat even more impressive is that the Alenza A/S Ultra also fits some trucks, like the Ford F-150, and EVs, like the Tesla Model X.
Still, thanks to the high-silica tread compound, the Alenza A/S Ultra isn't only a one-trick pony. It's a solid performer across a variety of conditions, with good traction and handling balance on dry, wet, and snow-covered roads. Thus, it's a great all-rounder for SUV drivers that never experience harsh wintry conditions and don't want to bother with tire changes. At $191.99 on Amazon, it's also not a bad deal for a tire that will last you for years.
Continental ContiProContact (225/60R17 — $196.13)
The ContiProContact is more of a premium grand-touring all-season tire, designed mainly for coupes and sedans. The one we listed here is 225/60R17, meaning that it has a lower sidewall, though the same width and rim diameter. Prices should be comparable, but you should look for other models if your vehicle isn't designed to work with low-profile tires.
That same size is T-rated, which, along with S-rated dimensions, comes with an 80,000-mile warranty. However, Continental only offers a 60,000-mile warranty on V-rated and W-rated sizes. This is not surprising, as the ContiProContact is one of the oldest tires on the market, being introduced two decades ago. According to reviews, it wasn't particularly good in wet conditions compared to its rivals during the 2010s, though it offered good dry grip.
Still, the ContiProContact will almost certainly be destroyed by more modern grand-touring tires. Tire technology has evolved significantly in the last few decades, with each of Continental's rivals launching new and improved grand-touring tires. Although no comparison tests were done, it's almost certain that the new models, including Continental's own TrueContact Tour54, will provide better traction.
However, Continental still keeps it alive because certain sizes come with ContiSeal sealant that heals punctures and ContiSilent polyurethane foam that reduces tire noise. Some ContiProContact models are also available as run flat. In other words, if your 2000s or 2010s car came with OE ContiProContact tires, it would probably be smart to continue with them to enjoy these technologies.
Goodyear Assurance MaxLife (225/65R17 — $200.99)
Goodyear's longest-lasting tire comes with an 85,000-mile warranty, one of the highest in the business. Hardly surprising, as that was the primary focus when developing the Assurance MaxLife. This tire was frankly groundbreaking when it was introduced in 2018, with Goodyear promising 30% higher treadlife than other touring all-season tires, thanks to the TredLife Technology.
Still, the Assurance MaxLife has other neat additions. Like the TrueContact Tour54, it comes with unique wear indicators that provide a more nuanced indication of the current tread depth. In this case, Goodyear opted for a staircase-type bars inside the tire's grooves, where each stair indicates 8/32, 6/32, 4/32, and 2/32 of an inch tread depth left.
That's great, but a touring all-season tire that costs $200.99 (225/65R17) should also perform well in most other areas. According to expert reviews, the Assurance MaxLife provides a very smooth and quiet ride, making it a good companion to passenger car, crossover, and minivan drivers that cover a lot of miles on the highway.
Although a dated model by now, Goodyear's most durable tire holds its own on dry and wet roads as well. It's not as grippy as a grand-touring model, but good for a standard touring tire. Still, there is no escaping the fact that it's a pricey tire. The Yokohama AVID Ascend LX provides similar performance and comes with the same warranty, while costing more than $100 less for a set of four tires.
Michelin Defender2 (225/65R17 — $204.99)
At $204.99 for one 225/65R1 tire on Amazon, the Defender2 is the most expensive touring all-season tire with an 80,000-mile warranty currently on sale. Still, at least according to Michelin, there is a reason for that. Namely, Michelin tested the Defender2 against its biggest rivals and it outlasted them by more than 25,000 miles. You should, of course, take that with a grain of salt, because it was Michelin doing the tests. Nonetheless, the French tiremaker has always been at the forefront of innovation, with millions of satisfied customers.
To achieve long real-world treadlife, Michelin equipped the Defender2 with its proprietary MaxTouch 2.0 and EverTread 2.0 technologies. Still, you aren't paying north of $200 just for longevity. Michelin also designed the tread pattern with comfort and grip in mind, ensuring a refined and safe ride. Moreover, according to the company, the Defender2 will stay quiet throughout its wear life. That's good to hear, because tires become louder as they wear down.
Independent tests have confirmed that the Defender2 is a very refined tire, with low noise levels and smooth ride. Still, while the Defender2 performs admirably in wet and snowy conditions, it's only adequate for the price. Thus, with most of its competitors also offering similar treadwear warranties, grip, and comfort levels, the Defender2 is a tough sell. Brand loyalists will probably be okay paying a bit more for a Michelin tire, but the Continental TrueContact Tour54 is more than $100 cheaper for a set of four, while offering similar, if not better, performance.
Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack (225/65R17 — $216.99)
Much like the Alenza A/S Ultra, Bridgestone's grand-touring all-season tire for sedans, minivans, and crossovers also plays the luxury card. Equipped with Bridgestone's QuietTrack Technology and ComfortCruise Technology Package, the Turanza QuietTrack promises an exceptionally smooth and quiet ride. Bridgestone went to great lengths to improve refinement; the Turanza QuietTrack has in-groove quiet tracks and optimized pitch sequencing to reduce tread noise, along with a rounded contact patch to reduce vibrations.
Owners rave about that aspect of the tire, with tests confirming that it offers a very comfortable ride. With every size backed up by an 80,000-mile warranty, this would make the Turanza QuietTrack one of the best options for drivers that value longevity and refinement.
That said, there is no escaping the fact that the Turanza QuietTrack is expensive — one 225/65R17 tire costs $216.99 on Amazon. Hence, expectations are high in other areas as well. The Turanza QuietTrack delivers, but only partly. It still offers reliable grip on dry and wet roads, though it's far from the class-leading tires. The same is true during the winter; Bridgestone's comfort-focused tire is capable and easy to drive on snow, though far from class-leading.