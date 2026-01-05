Are Costco's Michelin Tires As High-Quality As Ones From Another Dealer?

Shopping at Costco means saving money on items that typically cost more at other retail stores. This can undoubtedly cause customers to question item quality, on everything from food to automotive equipment. When it comes to automotive brands like Michelin, Costco sells the same tires found in tire retailers, auto parts stores, and everywhere in between. Though the Michelin selection in Costco can vary from other stores, the quality is still high.

For example, Costco sells the Michelin CrossClimate2, and so does Pep Boys, Sam's Club, and other tire dealers. In fact, it's won awards for being Michelin's best performance tire, and some drivers are choosing the CrossClimate2 as their favorite tire. The Defender LTX M/S2 sold at Costco is also available at Walmart, Tire Rack, VIP Tires, and various online stores, too. Other Michelin models are similarly sold at a variety of other retailers as well, proving there's no exclusivity with Costco.

The reason Costco can sell Michelin tires as cheaply as it does, and possibly raise eyebrows in the process, is thanks to the company's business approach. But this approach actually has more to do with pricing strategy than tire quality. According to Costco's 2025 annual report, the company takes in around 65 to 70% of its operating profit from membership fees. As a result, the company can afford to make less money overall on every Michelin tire it sells. This might make it seem that the only way Costco can make a profit on Michelin is to sell low-quality versions, but that just isn't the case.