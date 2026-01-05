Are Costco's Michelin Tires As High-Quality As Ones From Another Dealer?
Shopping at Costco means saving money on items that typically cost more at other retail stores. This can undoubtedly cause customers to question item quality, on everything from food to automotive equipment. When it comes to automotive brands like Michelin, Costco sells the same tires found in tire retailers, auto parts stores, and everywhere in between. Though the Michelin selection in Costco can vary from other stores, the quality is still high.
For example, Costco sells the Michelin CrossClimate2, and so does Pep Boys, Sam's Club, and other tire dealers. In fact, it's won awards for being Michelin's best performance tire, and some drivers are choosing the CrossClimate2 as their favorite tire. The Defender LTX M/S2 sold at Costco is also available at Walmart, Tire Rack, VIP Tires, and various online stores, too. Other Michelin models are similarly sold at a variety of other retailers as well, proving there's no exclusivity with Costco.
The reason Costco can sell Michelin tires as cheaply as it does, and possibly raise eyebrows in the process, is thanks to the company's business approach. But this approach actually has more to do with pricing strategy than tire quality. According to Costco's 2025 annual report, the company takes in around 65 to 70% of its operating profit from membership fees. As a result, the company can afford to make less money overall on every Michelin tire it sells. This might make it seem that the only way Costco can make a profit on Michelin is to sell low-quality versions, but that just isn't the case.
Costco's tire service and warranty packages
While you will get the same Michelin tires at Costco as you would from any other tire retailer, you may not get the same service package. For example, when you purchase Michelin tires at Costco, which made SlashGear's list of one of the six best tire retailers you can buy from, you get professional installation included in the price. Other dealers may charge an installation fee per tire, which would be a separate line item on your bill. Meanwhile, Costco also offers tire rotation, balancing, inflation checks, and flat repairs for the life of the tires. Costco actually offers this for every brand of tires the company sells, not just its Michelin tires. In comparison, other tire shops may offer all, some, or even none of these services.
The company also adds a 5-year road hazard protection package, which is one of the perks of buying tires from Costco. This package goes above and beyond the manufacturer's warranty. It gives customers a prorated credit amount in case their Michelin tires sustain cuts or structural damage beyond normal wear that isn't repairable. This coverage is good for up to five years from the date of purchase, or until the tire reaches its minimum usable tread depth.
Michelin's actual warranty applies regardless of where the tires are purchased, as long as they're bought from an authorized dealer. However, this warranty, though it does last for up to six years from the purchase date, only covers defects in workmanship. Michelin does give a 60-day satisfaction guarantee and three years of roadside assistance.