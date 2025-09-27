6 Of The Best Tire Retailers (And 6 Of The Worst)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying new tires for your vehicle can be quite a stressful experience. You have to think about whether you should buy all-season tires versus winter tires, how much of a hit your wallet is going to take for a full set of tires, whether you should prioritize overall performance or mileage estimates, and so much more.

To lessen this stress at least a little bit, you can research tips for buying new car tires, find out which tire brands reign supreme, and perhaps most importantly, discover which tire retailers offer the most rewarding tire-buying experience. It's pretty common to spot popular brands, like Goodyear or Michelin, at major tire retailers, but stock will vary among stores, and some smaller tire retailers may not always have the specific tire model or brand you're looking for.

Some tire retailers offer top-notch customer service, great selection, and multiple free perks to keep you coming back for the life of your tires, while other tire retailers leave a bad taste in your mouth with shoddy service and tires past their prime. Ultimately, the retailer you choose can truly make or break the tire-buying process, so we've got you covered with six great tire retailers to consider and six retailers you should likely avoid.