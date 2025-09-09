10 Major Tire Retailers That Offer Free Tire Rotations

Owning a vehicle is expensive, and when it's time to swap out your old tires for a fresh set, you know your wallet is going to take a hit. Even if you know the average cost of new tires for your area and your vehicle, there's no getting around spending at least a few hundred bucks. Of course, it's always a smart idea to wait for a major holiday sale to purchase new tires, like Black Friday or Labor Day, but an extra tip you might not consider is to be picky about where you buy your tires.

Some, but certainly not all, tire retailers offer free tire rotations when you buy your tires from them. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost for a tire rotation is $60 to $72, and experts recommend rotating your tires every 5,000 to 7,500 miles, or about two to three times a year, depending on your driving habits. By choosing a retailer that offers free tire rotations with the purchase of new tires, you can save a few hundred bucks every year. Plus, many major tire retailers we've rounded up here offer extra free services in addition to tire rotation, giving you even more bang for your buck.