Costco Vs. Sam's Club Tire Packages: Which Gets You More For Your Money

When the time comes to get new tires for your car, it's easy to focus on the brand and features, but where you buy them is just as important. The retailer sets the prices and determines the installation and after-sales experiences. Just as you might compare Costco and Sam's Club when buying a TV, these warehouse clubs are worth comparing for tire purchases, too. On the surface, both warehouse clubs appear similar, offering discounted tires and installation services. However, a closer look reveals some important distinctions.

Buying tires at either place requires a membership to receive preferred pricing. At Sam's Club, joining will set you back $50 for a one-year basic membership. Stepping up to the Plus tier ($110 per year) includes a 50% discount on the tire installation package. Signing up for the least expensive Costco annual membership, known as Gold Star, costs $65. The top-level Executive program costs $130 per year and includes a 2% yearly rebate on purchases.

Let's break down the details of the tire packages offered by Costco and Sam's Club.