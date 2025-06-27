Costco Vs. Sam's Club Tire Packages: Which Gets You More For Your Money
When the time comes to get new tires for your car, it's easy to focus on the brand and features, but where you buy them is just as important. The retailer sets the prices and determines the installation and after-sales experiences. Just as you might compare Costco and Sam's Club when buying a TV, these warehouse clubs are worth comparing for tire purchases, too. On the surface, both warehouse clubs appear similar, offering discounted tires and installation services. However, a closer look reveals some important distinctions.
Buying tires at either place requires a membership to receive preferred pricing. At Sam's Club, joining will set you back $50 for a one-year basic membership. Stepping up to the Plus tier ($110 per year) includes a 50% discount on the tire installation package. Signing up for the least expensive Costco annual membership, known as Gold Star, costs $65. The top-level Executive program costs $130 per year and includes a 2% yearly rebate on purchases.
Let's break down the details of the tire packages offered by Costco and Sam's Club.
What You Get with the Costco Tire Package
Costco's tire package is built around simplicity and transparency. When you purchase tires from Costco, the listed price already includes essential services such as mounting, balancing, and disposal of the old tires. There's no separate installation fee, which helps eliminate hidden costs at checkout. Each tire also comes with a new rubber valve stem and is filled with nitrogen, rather than compressed air. Nitrogen, which is marked by a green cap on a tire stem, helps maintain more consistent pressure over time.
The package also includes a five-year road hazard warranty that provides prorated credit if a tire is damaged by something that can't be repaired, like a damaged sidewall. Costco requires that the covered tire be regularly rotated and balanced and have the correct air pressure. You'll also get free rotation, balancing, inflation checks, and flat repairs for the usable life of the tire (a tread depth of 2/32 of an inch). Costco charges extra if the tire pressure management system (TPMS) sensors need to be replaced.
What You Get with the Sam's Club Tire Package
Sam's Club takes a different path when it comes to installing tires, charging a $20 fee per tire. Notably, Plus members only pay $10 per tire for installation. This à la carte approach means that Sam's Club tire customers can opt for installation services elsewhere. That said, the $20 installation fee is competitive. For example, Goodyear and Pep Boys charge $25 and $30 per tire, respectively, and neither of these retailers includes road hazard coverage. Like Costco, Sam's Club includes a road hazard policy that offers five years of prorated protection for non-repairable damage.
The Sam's Club tire package is also similar to Costco's, including mounting, balancing, resetting the TPMS sensors, installing new valve stems, and disposing of old tires. Sam's Club also provides lifetime rotation, balancing, and flat repairs for tires purchased and installed through its centers. What sets Sam's apart is that tire installation is accompanied by four years of emergency roadside assistance (except in New York). This service covers towing, fuel delivery, jump-starts, flat tire assistance, and lockout service. As with Costco, Sam's Club charges an additional fee for new TPMS sensors, so it's worth understanding what TPMS sensors typically cost before making your purchase.
Choosing which tire package offers better value comes down to the numbers. If you're buying the same set of tires, remember that Costco includes installation in its listed prices, while Sam's Club charges separately. If the total cost ends up being similar, Sam's Club may offer a better deal thanks to the added benefit of four years of roadside assistance. That extra coverage can be worthwhile if you don't already have similar protection through your auto insurance or a motor club. Just make sure to review the full terms of Sam's Club's roadside assistance program before making your decision.