How Much Do TPMS Sensors Cost On Average? (And How Long They Typically Last?)

Since 2007, cars in the U.S. have been required to be fitted with TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System). This way, owners are well-informed about the status of their tire pressure while they're out driving, ultimately reducing the number of car crashes caused by improper tire inflation. The more popular TPMS type you'll commonly see in modern cars is the direct TPMS.

This tire pressure monitoring system works with the help of the individual sensors installed in each of your tires. They're designed to keep track of how much pressure the tires are currently holding and automatically inform you once any of the tires deflates significantly. TPMS sensors don't last forever, though. Because they're only powered by batteries built into their enclosures, they're bound to die at some point.

Once they do, you have to get your TPMS sensors replaced sooner rather than later. The average cost for just one TPMS sensor replacement can run as low as $50. But exactly how much they would set you back largely depends on where you get them and what car you're driving.