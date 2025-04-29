How Much Do TPMS Sensors Cost On Average? (And How Long They Typically Last?)
Since 2007, cars in the U.S. have been required to be fitted with TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System). This way, owners are well-informed about the status of their tire pressure while they're out driving, ultimately reducing the number of car crashes caused by improper tire inflation. The more popular TPMS type you'll commonly see in modern cars is the direct TPMS.
This tire pressure monitoring system works with the help of the individual sensors installed in each of your tires. They're designed to keep track of how much pressure the tires are currently holding and automatically inform you once any of the tires deflates significantly. TPMS sensors don't last forever, though. Because they're only powered by batteries built into their enclosures, they're bound to die at some point.
Once they do, you have to get your TPMS sensors replaced sooner rather than later. The average cost for just one TPMS sensor replacement can run as low as $50. But exactly how much they would set you back largely depends on where you get them and what car you're driving.
The cost of replacing your TPMS sensor
If your car's tire pressure light is on even when all your tires are well-inflated, it's likely because one or more of your TPMS sensors are dead or failing. Lucky for you, it's easy to get them replaced. Normally, one TPMS sensor costs an average of $50 to $100 according to TPMS supplier Schrader. This is the typical price point you'll see on official car part sites like Chevrolet and on retailer sites like Discount Tire. Although, as reported by American auto parts retailer AutoZone, TPMS sensor replacement for just a single tire can go as high as $250.
The price to replace your TPMS sensors can also vary based on your car model. For a 2021 Tesla Model S, a TPMS sensor costs $60 each, while one for a 2020 Nissan Sentra will set you back as much as $115 but a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is only $54. If you want to get them for cheap, you can try buying at retailers like Discount Tire. They usually do a price match, so you might be able to get as much as half off. You can also find budget-friendly aftermarket alternatives as affordable as $25 for a pack of four at other stores like AutoZone, RockAuto, and even Walmart Auto Service Center.
The lifespan of TPMS sensors
TPMS sensors don't draw power from the car, and unlike other battery-operated devices, you can't replace or charge their batteries. You have to remove the entire sensor and swap it out for a new unit to get your TPMS back up and running. But while that's the case, TPMS sensors are pretty smart. They automatically activate sleep mode once they detect that the wheels are stopped. This helps extend their battery life.
On average, TPMS sensors can run for about five to seven years. But some original equipment (OE) tire pressure monitoring sensors like Chevrolet's and Tesla's have a typical lifespan of ten years with normal usage. Distance-wise, they can last you from roughly 100,000 to 120,000 miles.
If you're replacing a TPMS sensor because of its dead battery, and it's your first time doing so, consider changing the other three sensors right there and then too. All four sensors were likely installed and activated at the same time when you got your car, so it's safe to assume the batteries of the remaining active sensors might also give out soon.