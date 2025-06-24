Why New Tires Don't Come With TPMS Sensors
If you drive a relatively modern vehicle, chances are that it has an integrated tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). These systems work with the car's central computer and are designed to monitor the air pressure in your tires. If the system determines that the pressure in one or more tires is incorrect, it will alert you via a dashboard warning light. The TPMS light usually looks like an exclamation mark inside two parentheses. However, different vehicles can use different warning lights and symbols.
Depending on the vehicle you drive, the TPMS can be either direct or indirect. Indirect TPMS rely on the same wheel speed sensors that the anti-lock braking system (ABS) uses. Direct TPMS, on the other hand, use TPMS sensors, which are installed inside the tires and monitor air pressure and temperature. When people use the term TPMS sensor, they're referring to those direct sensors that you can find inside the tires. These devices are generally robust and can last for between five and 10 years before failing. However, they are susceptible to damage during tire replacements, and they can fail prematurely, due to mistreatment or malfunction.
Given this information, you may be wondering if new tires come with replacement TPMS sensors. The answer is no. While that may seem surprising to you, it makes sense when you think about it. The TPMS sensors are like any other part of your vehicle. Just because they're mounted to the wheels inside the tire, does not make them part of the tires. These sensors are their own separate components and are not considered to be part of the tire. As such, you must buy them separately if you need a replacement. If you're curious about how and where to buy replacement TPMS sensors, stick around.
Where can you buy new TPMS sensors, and can you DIY the replacement?
One of the easiest ways to get a new TPMS sensor is to visit your local mechanic or tire and lube shop. The trained technicians working at these places will not only have the know-how to replace the sensors properly and reprogram the system once the replacement is complete, but they'll also be able to properly source a TPMS sensor that is compatible with your car. The downside to this route is that it can be somewhat pricey. However, it's worth noting that the bulk of that price will come in the form of the new sensor. TPMS sensors are not the cheapest auto parts that you can buy, and generally cost between $70 and $150 or more.
You can also shop for TPMS sensors through well-known auto parts stores, like O'Reilly Auto Parts or NAPA Auto Parts, or you can use a website like RockAuto, which often has lower prices. Alternatively, you can visit your local scrapyard and try to find a working TPMS sensor on a parts car. This may be one of the most affordable methods. However, you'll most likely have to pull the part off the car yourself, depending on the type of scrapyard you visit.
When it comes to whether or not you can DIY your TPMS sensor replacement, it depends on your automotive skills and the equipment you have. Replacing a TPMS sensor almost always necessitates the removal of the tire from the wheel, which is difficult without proper tools. Furthermore, many vehicles need a reprogramming service after a TPMS sensor replacement, which requires a special and expensive tool. It's because of those reasons that most average DIYers probably shouldn't attempt an at-home TPMS sensor replacement.