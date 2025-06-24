Why New Tires Don't Come With TPMS Sensors

If you drive a relatively modern vehicle, chances are that it has an integrated tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). These systems work with the car's central computer and are designed to monitor the air pressure in your tires. If the system determines that the pressure in one or more tires is incorrect, it will alert you via a dashboard warning light. The TPMS light usually looks like an exclamation mark inside two parentheses. However, different vehicles can use different warning lights and symbols.

Depending on the vehicle you drive, the TPMS can be either direct or indirect. Indirect TPMS rely on the same wheel speed sensors that the anti-lock braking system (ABS) uses. Direct TPMS, on the other hand, use TPMS sensors, which are installed inside the tires and monitor air pressure and temperature. When people use the term TPMS sensor, they're referring to those direct sensors that you can find inside the tires. These devices are generally robust and can last for between five and 10 years before failing. However, they are susceptible to damage during tire replacements, and they can fail prematurely, due to mistreatment or malfunction.

Given this information, you may be wondering if new tires come with replacement TPMS sensors. The answer is no. While that may seem surprising to you, it makes sense when you think about it. The TPMS sensors are like any other part of your vehicle. Just because they're mounted to the wheels inside the tire, does not make them part of the tires. These sensors are their own separate components and are not considered to be part of the tire. As such, you must buy them separately if you need a replacement. If you're curious about how and where to buy replacement TPMS sensors, stick around.