Costco Vs. Sam's Club: Which Has The Better Deal On Tires?

Buying new tires can be pricey, but it's crucial to replace them if you spot any warning signs that they're reaching the end of their life. If you're looking to save money when it comes time to install new tires, it's worth shopping around for the best deal. Alongside dedicated tire retailers, two popular membership-only tire retailers for budget-conscious buyers are Sam's Club and Costco, with locations dotted across the country. Both sell car and truck tires, and both claim to offer exceptional value for money. However, there are a few key differences between the two chains that mean that one might end up being better value than the other.

Both retailers offer comprehensive tire-fitting services, although Costco's tire installations are free and Sam's Club charges $20 per tire for "all-in tire installation." The services offered by the pair are quite similar, with both including lifetime tire rotation, balancing, and flat repairs. Both also offer a road hazard warranty alongside the standard tire manufacturers' warranty for most tire purchases. The only state where Sam's Club does not offer a road hazard warranty is New York.

The $20-per-tire fee charged by Sam's Club does offer one notable extra over the free Costco fitting: toll-free access to emergency roadside assistance for up to four years after the tire has been fitted. This assistance includes winching and extraction, flat tire repairs, and towing, among other services. However, while that may be useful, Costco tires can often work out to be the cheaper option — let's take a deeper look.

