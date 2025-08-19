13 Places You Can Get Free Air For Your Tires

Tires are, ideally, the only part of your vehicle that should be touching the ground. Thus, it's fair to say that they are very important for any autombile. Proper tire pressure is one of the most important aspects of everyday vehicle maintenance, but it is also often overlooked. Among many bad tire habits, drivers don't check their tire pressure as often as they should. In fact, many fail to realize that their tires are underinflated until they are victim to a blow out or see abysmal fuel economy readings. Underinflated tires generate excessive heat; leading to premature wear and potential failure. Overinflated tires by contrast reduce the contact patch with the road, compromising traction and causing the center of the tread to wear faster than the edges. Both scenarios are expensive and potentially dangerous.

Furthermore, a staggering number of people don't even know what PSI stands for, and fewer still know how to figure out what their vehicle's tire pressure should be. Even then, another problem lies in figuring out where to actually get air filled, because many gas stations are now charging for compressed air — but good news — there are still many places around the U.S. where you can get free air for your tires, and here are 13 of them.