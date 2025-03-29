Every Major Tire Service Company, Ranked Worst To Best

You can find major tire brands at many big-name tire service companies, but just because the tires are great doesn't mean the service will be. Unfortunately, the majority of reviews for tire service companies are overwhelmingly negative, which seems to reinforce the idea that the angriest customers are the ones who leave reviews.

Advertisement

Yet most of us still have to choose a service center. After all, going to a tire chain is preferable to making mistakes while changing your tires at home, not to mention it takes far less time. If you need tire service but don't know where to start or who to trust, we can help. Our rankings are based on consumer reviews from Consumer Affairs, the Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot, and BBB rankings and accreditation. SlashGear's rankings (from worst to best) use a five-point rating system, where companies can earn between zero and five points for various facets of their reputation with customers. A two or higher gets a company out of the bottom rung of being labeled the worst.

Worth noting is that, on average, most tire service centers receive poor reviews, which could partly be attributed to the fact that people who feel strongly — good or bad — about something tend to talk about it. That does mean that the averages from our sample size are quite low. Stay tuned for a detailed methodology at the end of this list.

Advertisement